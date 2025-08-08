West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI win prediction & fantasy XI: Who will secure victory in WI vs PAK series opener today?

West Indies will aim to revive their ODI fortunes in 2025 when they take on Pakistan in the first of three ODIs, starting on August 8 (Friday). The Shai Hope-led side are coming into the series on the back of 1-2 series loss against the same opponent a few days back.

Ranked 10th in the ICC Men's ODI rankings, West Indies have been in terrible form in 50-over cricket as they managed to win just a single game out of their six ODIs in 2025. Their last ODI series was against England which West Indies lost by a 0-3 margin.

Pakistan's record in ODIs aren't good either. Despite being ranked 4th in the world, Pakistan are coming into this series after a 0-3 loss against New Zealand in an away series. With the likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, Pakistan are clearly start favourites on paper in Trinidad.

Who will win West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI? According to cricketworld.com, Pakistan have 62.7% chance of winning the first ODI against West Indies. If Pakistan bat first, the Men in Green are expected to score 260-plus. In case West Indies bat first, the Caribbean side are expected to score 250-plus runs

West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI fantasy team Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Keacy Carty, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Roston Chase, Saim Ayub (Captain), Mohammad Nawaz (vice-captain)

Bowlers: Gudakesh Motie, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Akeal Hosein

West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI probable XIs Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Salman Ali Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(wk/c), Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

How to watch West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI live in India? Unfortunately, no television channel will live telecast the ODI series between West Indies and Pakistan. Live streaming of the West Indies vs Pakistan ODI series will be available on Fancode app and website.

West Indies vs Pakistan ODI squads West Indies: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd