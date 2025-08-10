Subscribe

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming: How to watch WI vs PAK live on TV & online in India? Check probable XIs

Koushik Paul
Published10 Aug 2025, 06:02 PM IST
West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (L) and Shai Hope of West Indies pose with the series trophy.
After the T20I series, Pakistan are on the verge of winning the ODI series as well as Mohammad Rizwan's men take on West Indies in the second ODI on Sunday in Trinidad. The Men in Green lead the theree-match series 1-0 after winning the first game by five wickets.      

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI probable XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem

How to watch WI vs PAK 2nd ODI in India live?

Unfortunately, no television channels will live telecast the second ODI between West Indies and Pakistan in India. But the live streaming of West Indies vs Pakistan second ODI will be available on FanCode app and website for Indian viewers.  

 
