West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 02 Jun 2024 at 08:00 PM
Venue : Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
West Indies squad -
Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph
Papua New Guinea squad -
Hiri Hiri, Lega Siaka, Tony Ura, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Hila Vare, Kiplin Doriga, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea
West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Live Scores: Papua New Guinea Playing XI
West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Live Score: Papua New Guinea (Playing XI) - Tony Ura, Assad Vala (C), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga (WK), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, John Kariko.
West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI
West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Roston Chase, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell (C), Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.
West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Live Score: Toss Update
West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to field
West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Match Details
Match 2 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between West Indies and Papua New Guinea to be held at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana at 08:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.