West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Scotland win toss, send West Indies to bat first in Kolkata

West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Scotland have won the toss and Richie Berrington opted to bowl first against West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday in a Group C clash. Having missed out a spot initially during the European Qualiers, Scotland came into the tournament on a two-week notice replacing Bangladesh.

Scotland's inclusion in the T20 World Cup 2026 came after Bangladesh refused to travel to India citing security reasons. Although the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) requested the ICC to change their venues, but the apex body rejected.

On the other hand, having lifted the trophy in 2012 and 2016, West Indies are coming into this tournament after a 1-2 loss against Afghanistan. Notably, this is the same venue where they lifted the trophy in 2016, thanks to Carlos Brathwaite's four sixes in the final over.

What captains said at coin toss? Shai Hope (West Indies): Haven't won a toss in a while. Probably would've bowled as well. Every time we cross the line, we have to think we will win. Slightly delayed but he's in and raring to go. Whenever you represent the region, it's always a great feeling.

Richie Berrington (Scotland): We will bowl first. There's a real positive feeling around the group. We have got a fantastic week to prep ever since we came here to Bangalore. We had some really good performances in the last World Cup. We have got some young players coming into this side as well. Really good memories from that day in Hobart.

West Indies vs Scotland playing XIs Scotland: George Munsey, Matthew Cross(w), Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Tom Bruce, Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Mark Watt, Brad Currie, Safyaan Sharif