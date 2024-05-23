Hello User
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies score after 2 overs is 17/0

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 12:39 AM IST
Livemint

West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 17/0 after 2 overs, Brandon King at 16 runs and Johnson Charles at 0 runs

West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024

West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 24 May 2024 at 12:30 AM
Venue : Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

West Indies squad -
Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Hayden Walsh, Matthew Forde, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph
South Africa squad -
Matthew Breetzke, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Ottniel Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi

24 May 2024, 12:39 AM IST West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 17/0 after 2 overs

West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
West Indies
Brandon King 16 (10)
Johnson Charles 0 (2)
South Africa
Lungi Ngidi 0/12 (1)

24 May 2024, 12:38 AM IST West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Brandon King smashed a Six on Lungi Ngidi bowling . West Indies at 16/0 after 1.5 overs

SIX! Brandon King doesn't miss three times in a row and finally gets the big hit away.

24 May 2024, 12:35 AM IST West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Brandon King smashed a Four on Lungi Ngidi bowling . West Indies at 10/0 after 1.1 overs

FOUR! Uh, oh! A bit of debut jitters from Ryan Rickelton as he makes a meal of that one.

24 May 2024, 12:33 AM IST West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 5/0 after 1 overs

West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
West Indies
Johnson Charles 0 (2)
Brandon King 5 (4)
South Africa
Bjorn Fortuin 0/5 (1)

24 May 2024, 12:32 AM IST West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Brandon King smashed a Four on Bjorn Fortuin bowling . West Indies at 4/0 after 0.2 overs

FOUR! The last ball was just a sighter and Brandon King is underway with a fine shot.

24 May 2024, 12:06 AM IST West Indies vs South Africa Live Scores: South Africa Playing XI

South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Rassie van der Dussen (C), Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottniel Baartman, Lungi Ngidi.

24 May 2024, 12:06 AM IST West Indies vs South Africa Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King (C), Johnson Charles (WK), Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Fabian Allen, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy.

24 May 2024, 12:04 AM IST West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Toss Update

South Africa won the toss and elected to field

23 May 2024, 11:36 PM IST Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024

West Indies vs South Africa Match Details
1st T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and South Africa to be held at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica at 12:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

