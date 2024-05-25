West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 26 May 2024 at 12:30 AM
Venue : Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
West Indies squad -
Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Hayden Walsh, Matthew Forde, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph
South Africa squad -
Matthew Breetzke, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Ottniel Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Rassie van der Dussen (C), Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqabayomzi Peter (In place of Ottniel Baartman and On Debut), Anrich Nortje (In place of Gerald Coetzee), Lungi Ngidi.
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King (C), Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher (WK), Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy.
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to bat
West Indies vs South Africa Match Details
2nd T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and South Africa to be held at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica at 12:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.