West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Lungi Ngidi picks three wickets to troubles Windies; WI 83/7

West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: South Africa captain Aiden Markram has won the toss and opted to field first against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in crucial Super 8 clash on Thursday. Both teams have won a game each.
South Africa are going with the same team while West Indies have made a solitary change, bringing in Roston Chase replacing Akeal Hosein.
West Indies hold a 15-14 head-to-head advantage over South Africa in T20Is. However, the things are completely different in the T20 World Cups as South Africa enjoy a 4-1 advantage over West Indies.
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi
OUT! Corbin Bosch gets his second wicket as Matthew Forde is dismissed. Matthew Forde looks to go big agaib, but finds Ryan Rickelton in the deep.
WI 83/7 (10.4 overs)
OUT! Lungi Ngidi strikes again as he gets his third wicket. He removes Rovman Powell, who is caught by Dewald Brevis at cover. Powell was looking to slap through the covers but he found the fielder.
WI 72/6 (9 overs)
Things are not going right for West Indies, who have now lost half their side. Corbin Bosch gets his wicket as he removes Sherfane Rutherford, who went for a pull shot. Rutherford ended up getting a top-edge which flew to the hands of Quinton de Kock.
WI 60/5 (7 overs)
An excellent powerplay for South Africa after that early setback. West Indies are under pressure, and will need to pull up their socks with Sherfane Rutherford and Rovman Powell in the middle. Five runs from Marco Jansen's over.
Another economical over from Kagiso Rabada, as he goes for just four runs in his second over.
West Indies will want Sherfane Rutherford and Rovman Powell to build a strong partnership as they eye a steady recovery. West Indies seemed to be cruising at one stage, but they are at the moment far from safe in this match.
Lungi Ngidi joins the party as South Africa trouble West Indies early on in this match. West Indies had got off to a confident start, but now find themselves on the backfoot. Ngidi has removes Brandon King and Roston Chase in the same over.
OUT! West Indies, who got off to a strong start, are on the backseat. Kagiso Rabada has struck again, this time with the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer. He is caught by Keshav Maharaj at midwicket.
OUT! A change of bowling has worked for Souyth Africa as Kagiso Rabada removes West Indies skipper Shai Hope. He went for a big cut, but got a thick edge and onto the hands of wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.
Right. Time for LIVE action from Ahmedabad. South Africa introduce a spinner early on as Keshav Maharaj comes into the attack. Shai Hope, the West Indies skipper, is off to a flying start as he slams two sixes and one four. Seventeen runs from the over.
WI 17/0 (1 over)
Shai Hope - Oh, I just feel as though we've got to put runs on the board this time around again. Yeah, we probably would have bowled first as well, but again, we've got to put the bat in first. Yeah, one change. Roston Chase comes in for Akeal Hosein. (reason behind the change?) Oh, just opposition, obviously, conditions as well. Certainly not being dropped. He's (Akeal) been performing really well for us. It's just about, more so, being a tactical change and trying to see what's the best level for this particular opposition. (South Africa won the previous time these two teams met) We've just got to play our best cricket again today. They've been playing really good cricket. As a part of our team, make sure we keep that momentum going, especially here in this important game, and I'm sure the guys are ready for it.
Aiden Markram - We're going to bowl first, Bish. It looks like a pretty good wicket. We've played here one or two games before. It's slightly tacky, if anything, so hopefully that moisture sort of gets less and less throughout the game and we're able to chase the total later. (Is familiarity an advantage?) Yeah, look, we've been lucky. Lucky to play the few games here now. Each wicket has been quite different from the other. I mean, the game we played against India, it was completely different to this side of the square. So, like you mentioned, still being able to execute whatever the conditions give you, and the boys have been doing that nicely. So, another exciting opportunity for us again tonight against a good team, and we look forward to that. No, we've got the same team. (How's KG been going?) Yeah, good. Been leading from the front, as you know. It doesn't always reflect through numbers and performance, but behind closed doors when no one's watching, he's putting a lot of love into the team, giving a lot of info to the guys as to what works well, but he's played here now in the IPL as well, and yeah, he's just doing his thing, as KG does.
West Indies and South Africa have both won one game each in the Super 8. While South Africa defeated India, West Indies got better of Zimbabwe. A win today will help either sides a step ahead towards the semifinals.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of a Super 8 encounter between West Indies and South Africa.