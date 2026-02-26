West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Lungi Ngidi picks three wickets to troubles Windies; WI 83/7

West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE: What South African Aiden Markram said?

Aiden Markram - We're going to bowl first, Bish. It looks like a pretty good wicket. We've played here one or two games before. It's slightly tacky, if anything, so hopefully that moisture sort of gets less and less throughout the game and we're able to chase the total later. (Is familiarity an advantage?) Yeah, look, we've been lucky. Lucky to play the few games here now. Each wicket has been quite different from the other. I mean, the game we played against India, it was completely different to this side of the square. So, like you mentioned, still being able to execute whatever the conditions give you, and the boys have been doing that nicely. So, another exciting opportunity for us again tonight against a good team, and we look forward to that. No, we've got the same team. (How's KG been going?) Yeah, good. Been leading from the front, as you know. It doesn't always reflect through numbers and performance, but behind closed doors when no one's watching, he's putting a lot of love into the team, giving a lot of info to the guys as to what works well, but he's played here now in the IPL as well, and yeah, he's just doing his thing, as KG does.