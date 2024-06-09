West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies score after 19 overs is 155/5

West Indies vs Uganda Live Score :
West Indies Innings Highlights :
- West Indies 54/1 in 5.3 overs
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): West Indies 54/1
- Drinks: West Indies 85/2 in 10.0 overs
- West Indies 100/2 in 11.0 overs
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
West Indies
Andre Russell 14 (11)
Romario Shepherd 5 (5)
Uganda
Juma Miyagi 0/29 (3)
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! BOWLED! Ohh, what a beauty from Cosmas Kyewuta! Absolutely superb!
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Crunched! A length ball, outside off, Rutherford hammers it through point for a boundary.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
West Indies
Andre Russell 8 (6)
Sherfane Rutherford 18 (13)
Uganda
Dinesh Nakrani 1/20 (3)
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! The boundary ruins the over. Placement from Russell! Length ball, outside off, Andre Russell hangs back and cuts it late as he threads it through backward point for a boundary.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
West Indies
Andre Russell 2 (2)
Sherfane Rutherford 16 (11)
Uganda
Brian Masaba 2/31 (4)
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! c Robinson Obuya b Brian Masaba.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
West Indies
Rovman Powell 23 (15)
Sherfane Rutherford 15 (10)
Uganda
Dinesh Nakrani 1/12 (2)
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Nicely played! Slower and on a short of a good length, on middle, Sherfane Rutherford swivels and pulls it behind square on the leg side for a boundary to the left of deep square leg.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
West Indies
Rovman Powell 21 (13)
Sherfane Rutherford 9 (6)
Uganda
Brian Masaba 1/27 (3)
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! Short and punished! A boundary after 20 balls for the West Indies!
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
West Indies
Sherfane Rutherford 1 (2)
Rovman Powell 20 (11)
Uganda
Dinesh Nakrani 1/4 (1)
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! Brilliantly held and the change of bowling has done the trick for Uganda!
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
West Indies
Johnson Charles 44 (40)
Rovman Powell 17 (9)
Uganda
Alpesh Ramjani 1/16 (3)
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
West Indies
Johnson Charles 43 (36)
Rovman Powell 16 (7)
Uganda
Frank Nsubuga 0/29 (3)
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! Wow, this has gone out of the park!
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Easy pickings! Fires it in but it is too straight, on the pads, Rovman Powell tickles it fine to the right of short fine leg for a boundary.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
West Indies
Johnson Charles 41 (34)
Rovman Powell 4 (2)
Uganda
Brian Masaba 1/17 (2)
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! MISFIELD! 10 runs and a wicket off it. A bit short and outside off, Charles cuts it to point where the fielder lets it roll through his hands and it goes to the fence. Brian Masaba is clearly unhappy.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! GONE! The skipper strikes!
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
West Indies
Johnson Charles 35 (31)
Nicholas Pooran 22 (16)
Uganda
Frank Nsubuga 0/14 (2)
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
West Indies
Johnson Charles 33 (28)
Nicholas Pooran 20 (13)
Uganda
Brian Masaba 0/7 (1)
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! HUGE! It is either a six or a dot mostly for Pooran! Flighted full and around off, Nicholas Pooran skips down and tonks it over long on. Does not get to the pitch of the ball but got enough behind the ball to clear the fence.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
West Indies
Johnson Charles 33 (26)
Nicholas Pooran 13 (9)
Uganda
Frank Nsubuga 0/10 (1)
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! JUST OVER! The fielder could have done better! In the slot, full and on off, Charles slogs it to deep mid-wicket. The fielder there was standing a touch forward from the ropes, he had the area and time to track back but Charles just got enough elevation to deposit it over the man for a six.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
West Indies
Nicholas Pooran 12 (8)
Johnson Charles 24 (21)
Uganda
Juma Miyagi 0/22 (2)
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! Second biggie for Nicky P! Short in length and on off. Nicholas Pooran pulls it over square leg for a biggie. 50 up for West Indies.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
West Indies
Nicholas Pooran 6 (3)
Johnson Charles 23 (20)
Uganda
Alpesh Ramjani 1/14 (2)
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! BOOM! Nicholas Pooran is off and running!
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Alpesh Ramjani strikes back! The Ugandan fans on the grass banks are delighted.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Nicely done! On a nagging length and angling in, way outside leg, Brandon King backs away and creates the room succesfully. Punches it between cover and mid off for a boundary.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
West Indies
Johnson Charles 23 (20)
Brandon King 7 (5)
Uganda
Cosmas Kyewuta 0/14 (2)
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! Launched down the ground! Johnson Charles went through his shot early but got enough bat on it. Cosmas takes pace off and it is fuller as well, on middle and leg, Johnson Charles holds his shape and extends his hands to loft it over long on's head for a maximum.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
West Indies
Johnson Charles 14 (15)
Brandon King 6 (4)
Uganda
Juma Miyagi 0/15 (1)
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! The boundaries starting to flow now for Johnson Charles.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Not in control but Johnson Charles still manages to find the fence.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Width offered and Brandon King pounces on it!
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
West Indies
Johnson Charles 5 (10)
Brandon King 1 (2)
Uganda
Cosmas Kyewuta 0/4 (1)
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Powerfully hit and Johnson Charles finally gets it through!
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
West Indies
Johnson Charles 1 (4)
Brandon King 1 (2)
Uganda
Alpesh Ramjani 0/2 (1)
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR BYES! Oh, that has gone through everyone!
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda (Playing XI) - Simon Ssesazi (WK), Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (C), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to bat
West Indies vs Uganda Match Details
Match 18 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between West Indies and Uganda to be held at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.