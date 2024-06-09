Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies score after 19 overs is 155/5

LIVE UPDATES
27 min read . 07:30 AM IST
Livemint

West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 155/5 after 19 overs, Andre Russell at 14 runs and Romario Shepherd at 5 runs

West Indies vs Uganda Live Score, Match 18 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

West Indies vs Uganda Live Score :

West Indies Innings Highlights :

  • West Indies 54/1 in 5.3 overs
  • Mandatory Power play (1-6): West Indies 54/1
  • Drinks: West Indies 85/2 in 10.0 overs
  • West Indies 100/2 in 11.0 overs

    09 Jun 2024, 07:30 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 155/5 after 19 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Andre Russell 14 (11)
    Romario Shepherd 5 (5)
    Uganda
    Juma Miyagi 0/29 (3)

    09 Jun 2024, 07:22 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sherfane Rutherford is out and West Indies at 140/5 after 17.3 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! BOWLED! Ohh, what a beauty from Cosmas Kyewuta! Absolutely superb!

    09 Jun 2024, 07:21 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Sherfane Rutherford smashed a Four on Cosmas Kyewuta bowling . West Indies at 140/4 after 17.2 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Crunched! A length ball, outside off, Rutherford hammers it through point for a boundary.

    09 Jun 2024, 07:19 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 136/4 after 17 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Andre Russell 8 (6)
    Sherfane Rutherford 18 (13)
    Uganda
    Dinesh Nakrani 1/20 (3)

    09 Jun 2024, 07:19 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Andre Russell smashed a Four on Dinesh Nakrani bowling . West Indies at 136/4 after 16.6 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! The boundary ruins the over. Placement from Russell! Length ball, outside off, Andre Russell hangs back and cuts it late as he threads it through backward point for a boundary.

    09 Jun 2024, 07:15 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 128/4 after 16 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Andre Russell 2 (2)
    Sherfane Rutherford 16 (11)
    Uganda
    Brian Masaba 2/31 (4)

    09 Jun 2024, 07:11 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Rovman Powell is out and West Indies at 125/4 after 15.3 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! c Robinson Obuya b Brian Masaba.

    09 Jun 2024, 07:08 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 124/3 after 15 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Rovman Powell 23 (15)
    Sherfane Rutherford 15 (10)
    Uganda
    Dinesh Nakrani 1/12 (2)

    09 Jun 2024, 07:06 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Sherfane Rutherford smashed a Four on Dinesh Nakrani bowling . West Indies at 120/3 after 14.1 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Nicely played! Slower and on a short of a good length, on middle, Sherfane Rutherford swivels and pulls it behind square on the leg side for a boundary to the left of deep square leg.

    09 Jun 2024, 07:05 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 116/3 after 14 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Rovman Powell 21 (13)
    Sherfane Rutherford 9 (6)
    Uganda
    Brian Masaba 1/27 (3)

    09 Jun 2024, 07:03 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Sherfane Rutherford smashed a Six on Brian Masaba bowling . West Indies at 115/3 after 13.4 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! Short and punished! A boundary after 20 balls for the West Indies!

    09 Jun 2024, 07:00 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 106/3 after 13 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Sherfane Rutherford 1 (2)
    Rovman Powell 20 (11)
    Uganda
    Dinesh Nakrani 1/4 (1)

    09 Jun 2024, 06:58 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Johnson Charles is out and West Indies at 105/3 after 12.4 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! Brilliantly held and the change of bowling has done the trick for Uganda!

    09 Jun 2024, 06:54 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 102/2 after 12 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Johnson Charles 44 (40)
    Rovman Powell 17 (9)
    Uganda
    Alpesh Ramjani 1/16 (3)

    09 Jun 2024, 06:51 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 100/2 after 11 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Johnson Charles 43 (36)
    Rovman Powell 16 (7)
    Uganda
    Frank Nsubuga 0/29 (3)

    09 Jun 2024, 06:49 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Rovman Powell smashed a Six on Frank Nsubuga bowling . West Indies at 97/2 after 10.4 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! Wow, this has gone out of the park!

    09 Jun 2024, 06:48 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Rovman Powell smashed a Four on Frank Nsubuga bowling . West Indies at 89/2 after 10.1 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Easy pickings! Fires it in but it is too straight, on the pads, Rovman Powell tickles it fine to the right of short fine leg for a boundary.

    09 Jun 2024, 06:44 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 85/2 after 10 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Johnson Charles 41 (34)
    Rovman Powell 4 (2)
    Uganda
    Brian Masaba 1/17 (2)

    09 Jun 2024, 06:44 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Brian Masaba bowling . West Indies at 85/2 after 9.6 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! MISFIELD! 10 runs and a wicket off it. A bit short and outside off, Charles cuts it to point where the fielder lets it roll through his hands and it goes to the fence. Brian Masaba is clearly unhappy.

    09 Jun 2024, 06:40 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Nicholas Pooran is out and West Indies at 76/2 after 9.2 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! GONE! The skipper strikes!

    09 Jun 2024, 06:38 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 75/1 after 9 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Johnson Charles 35 (31)
    Nicholas Pooran 22 (16)
    Uganda
    Frank Nsubuga 0/14 (2)

    09 Jun 2024, 06:35 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 71/1 after 8 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Johnson Charles 33 (28)
    Nicholas Pooran 20 (13)
    Uganda
    Brian Masaba 0/7 (1)

    09 Jun 2024, 06:34 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Nicholas Pooran smashed a Six on Brian Masaba bowling . West Indies at 70/1 after 7.3 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! HUGE! It is either a six or a dot mostly for Pooran! Flighted full and around off, Nicholas Pooran skips down and tonks it over long on. Does not get to the pitch of the ball but got enough behind the ball to clear the fence.

    09 Jun 2024, 06:32 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 64/1 after 7 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Johnson Charles 33 (26)
    Nicholas Pooran 13 (9)
    Uganda
    Frank Nsubuga 0/10 (1)

    09 Jun 2024, 06:32 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Six on Frank Nsubuga bowling . West Indies at 62/1 after 6.5 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! JUST OVER! The fielder could have done better! In the slot, full and on off, Charles slogs it to deep mid-wicket. The fielder there was standing a touch forward from the ropes, he had the area and time to track back but Charles just got enough elevation to deposit it over the man for a six.

    09 Jun 2024, 06:29 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 54/1 after 6 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Nicholas Pooran 12 (8)
    Johnson Charles 24 (21)
    Uganda
    Juma Miyagi 0/22 (2)

    09 Jun 2024, 06:27 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Nicholas Pooran smashed a Six on Juma Miyagi bowling . West Indies at 54/1 after 5.3 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! Second biggie for Nicky P! Short in length and on off. Nicholas Pooran pulls it over square leg for a biggie. 50 up for West Indies.

    09 Jun 2024, 06:24 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 47/1 after 5 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Nicholas Pooran 6 (3)
    Johnson Charles 23 (20)
    Uganda
    Alpesh Ramjani 1/14 (2)

    09 Jun 2024, 06:24 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Nicholas Pooran smashed a Six on Alpesh Ramjani bowling . West Indies at 47/1 after 4.6 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! BOOM! Nicholas Pooran is off and running!

    09 Jun 2024, 06:22 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Brandon King is out and West Indies at 41/1 after 4.3 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Alpesh Ramjani strikes back! The Ugandan fans on the grass banks are delighted.

    09 Jun 2024, 06:22 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Brandon King smashed a Four on Alpesh Ramjani bowling . West Indies at 41/0 after 4.2 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Nicely done! On a nagging length and angling in, way outside leg, Brandon King backs away and creates the room succesfully. Punches it between cover and mid off for a boundary.

    09 Jun 2024, 06:18 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 35/0 after 4 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Johnson Charles 23 (20)
    Brandon King 7 (5)
    Uganda
    Cosmas Kyewuta 0/14 (2)

    09 Jun 2024, 06:16 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Six on Cosmas Kyewuta bowling . West Indies at 31/0 after 3.2 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! Launched down the ground! Johnson Charles went through his shot early but got enough bat on it. Cosmas takes pace off and it is fuller as well, on middle and leg, Johnson Charles holds his shape and extends his hands to loft it over long on's head for a maximum.

    09 Jun 2024, 06:14 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 25/0 after 3 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Johnson Charles 14 (15)
    Brandon King 6 (4)
    Uganda
    Juma Miyagi 0/15 (1)

    09 Jun 2024, 06:14 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Juma Miyagi bowling . West Indies at 24/0 after 2.5 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! The boundaries starting to flow now for Johnson Charles.

    09 Jun 2024, 06:13 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Juma Miyagi bowling . West Indies at 20/0 after 2.3 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Not in control but Johnson Charles still manages to find the fence.

    09 Jun 2024, 06:10 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Brandon King smashed a Four on Juma Miyagi bowling . West Indies at 14/0 after 2.1 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Width offered and Brandon King pounces on it!

    09 Jun 2024, 06:09 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 10/0 after 2 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Johnson Charles 5 (10)
    Brandon King 1 (2)
    Uganda
    Cosmas Kyewuta 0/4 (1)

    09 Jun 2024, 06:09 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Cosmas Kyewuta bowling . West Indies at 10/0 after 1.6 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Powerfully hit and Johnson Charles finally gets it through!

    09 Jun 2024, 06:03 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 6/0 after 1 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Johnson Charles 1 (4)
    Brandon King 1 (2)
    Uganda
    Alpesh Ramjani 0/2 (1)

    09 Jun 2024, 06:03 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Alpesh Ramjani bowling . West Indies at 5/0 after 0.3 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR BYES! Oh, that has gone through everyone!

    09 Jun 2024, 05:36 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Scores: Uganda Playing XI

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda (Playing XI) - Simon Ssesazi (WK), Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (C), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga.

    09 Jun 2024, 05:36 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph.

    09 Jun 2024, 05:35 AM IST West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Toss Update

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to bat

    09 Jun 2024, 05:12 AM IST Welcome to the live coverage of Match 18 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    West Indies vs Uganda Match Details
    Match 18 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between West Indies and Uganda to be held at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.