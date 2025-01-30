West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: West Indies Women score after 5 overs is 52/0

West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score :
West Indies Women Innings Highlights :
- West Indies Women: 52/0 in 4.5 overs
West Indies Women at 52/0 after 5 overs
West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score:
West Indies Women
Hayley Matthews 27 (16)
Qiana Joseph 23 (14)
Bangladesh Women
Lata Mondal 0/9 (1)
Hayley Matthews smashed a Four on Lata Mondal bowling . West Indies Women at 52/0 after 4.5 overs
Four! The batter lofts this over the infield and bags himself a boundary.
Hayley Matthews smashed a Four on Lata Mondal bowling . West Indies Women at 48/0 after 4.4 overs
Four! That is driven beautifully, inside out and through the gap.
West Indies Women at 42/0 after 4 overs
West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score:
West Indies Women
Hayley Matthews 18 (11)
Qiana Joseph 23 (13)
Bangladesh Women
Sultana Khatun 0/20 (2)
Hayley Matthews smashed a Four on Sultana Khatun bowling . West Indies Women at 41/0 after 3.5 overs
Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at mid on. Bounces into the fence.
West Indies Women at 34/0 after 3 overs
West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score:
West Indies Women
Hayley Matthews 12 (8)
Qiana Joseph 21 (10)
Bangladesh Women
Fariha Trisna 0/22 (2)
Hayley Matthews smashed a Four on Fariha Trisna bowling . West Indies Women at 34/0 after 2.5 overs
Four! Confidence. Movement of the wrists comes into play as the ball is flicked away, off the front foot, through fine leg.
Hayley Matthews smashed a Four on Fariha Trisna bowling . West Indies Women at 30/0 after 2.3 overs
Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at mid wicket. Bounces into the fence.
Hayley Matthews smashed a Four on Fariha Trisna bowling . West Indies Women at 26/0 after 2.2 overs
Four! That is in the gap. The batter punches this from her crease and exploits the area near covers.
West Indies Women at 22/0 after 2 overs
West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score:
West Indies Women
Qiana Joseph 21 (10)
Hayley Matthews 0 (2)
Bangladesh Women
Sultana Khatun 0/12 (1)
Qiana Joseph smashed a Four on Sultana Khatun bowling . West Indies Women at 22/0 after 1.5 overs
Four! That reaches the fence. The batter sweeps this away and finds the boundary at square leg.
Qiana Joseph smashed a Four on Sultana Khatun bowling . West Indies Women at 18/0 after 1.4 overs
Four! That is pulled through the on side. The ball races to the fence in no time.
Qiana Joseph smashed a Four on Sultana Khatun bowling . West Indies Women at 14/0 after 1.3 overs
Four! The batter lofts this over the infield and bags himself a boundary.
West Indies Women at 10/0 after 1 overs
West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score:
West Indies Women
Hayley Matthews 0 (2)
Qiana Joseph 9 (4)
Bangladesh Women
Fariha Trisna 0/10 (1)
Qiana Joseph smashed a Four on Fariha Trisna bowling . West Indies Women at 8/0 after 0.2 overs
Four! That is a great shot. Short in length, the batter cuts it through point and finds the boundary.
Qiana Joseph smashed a Four on Fariha Trisna bowling . West Indies Women at 4/0 after 0.1 overs
Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at mid off. Bounces into the fence.
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Bangladesh Women tour of West Indies, 2025
West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details
2nd T20I of Bangladesh Women tour of West Indies, 2025 between West Indies Women and Bangladesh Women to be held at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts at 03:30 AM.