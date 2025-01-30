Hello User
West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: West Indies Women score after 5 overs is 52/0

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 03:50 AM IST
Livemint

West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: West Indies Women at 52/0 after 5 overs, Hayley Matthews at 27 runs and Qiana Joseph at 23 runs

West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, 2nd T20I of Bangladesh Women tour of West Indies, 2025

West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score :

West Indies Women Innings Highlights :

  • West Indies Women: 52/0 in 4.5 overs

    30 Jan 2025, 03:50 AM IST West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: West Indies Women at 52/0 after 5 overs

    West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score:
    West Indies Women
    Hayley Matthews 27 (16)
    Qiana Joseph 23 (14)
    Bangladesh Women
    Lata Mondal 0/9 (1)

    30 Jan 2025, 03:50 AM IST West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Hayley Matthews smashed a Four on Lata Mondal bowling . West Indies Women at 52/0 after 4.5 overs

    West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Four! The batter lofts this over the infield and bags himself a boundary.

    30 Jan 2025, 03:49 AM IST West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Hayley Matthews smashed a Four on Lata Mondal bowling . West Indies Women at 48/0 after 4.4 overs

    West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Four! That is driven beautifully, inside out and through the gap.

    30 Jan 2025, 03:46 AM IST West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: West Indies Women at 42/0 after 4 overs

    West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score:
    West Indies Women
    Hayley Matthews 18 (11)
    Qiana Joseph 23 (13)
    Bangladesh Women
    Sultana Khatun 0/20 (2)

    30 Jan 2025, 03:46 AM IST West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Hayley Matthews smashed a Four on Sultana Khatun bowling . West Indies Women at 41/0 after 3.5 overs

    West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at mid on. Bounces into the fence.

    30 Jan 2025, 03:42 AM IST West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: West Indies Women at 34/0 after 3 overs

    West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score:
    West Indies Women
    Hayley Matthews 12 (8)
    Qiana Joseph 21 (10)
    Bangladesh Women
    Fariha Trisna 0/22 (2)

    30 Jan 2025, 03:42 AM IST West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Hayley Matthews smashed a Four on Fariha Trisna bowling . West Indies Women at 34/0 after 2.5 overs

    West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Four! Confidence. Movement of the wrists comes into play as the ball is flicked away, off the front foot, through fine leg.

    30 Jan 2025, 03:41 AM IST West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Hayley Matthews smashed a Four on Fariha Trisna bowling . West Indies Women at 30/0 after 2.3 overs

    West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at mid wicket. Bounces into the fence.

    30 Jan 2025, 03:40 AM IST West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Hayley Matthews smashed a Four on Fariha Trisna bowling . West Indies Women at 26/0 after 2.2 overs

    West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Four! That is in the gap. The batter punches this from her crease and exploits the area near covers.

    30 Jan 2025, 03:38 AM IST West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: West Indies Women at 22/0 after 2 overs

    West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score:
    West Indies Women
    Qiana Joseph 21 (10)
    Hayley Matthews 0 (2)
    Bangladesh Women
    Sultana Khatun 0/12 (1)

    30 Jan 2025, 03:38 AM IST West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Qiana Joseph smashed a Four on Sultana Khatun bowling . West Indies Women at 22/0 after 1.5 overs

    West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Four! That reaches the fence. The batter sweeps this away and finds the boundary at square leg.

    30 Jan 2025, 03:37 AM IST West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Qiana Joseph smashed a Four on Sultana Khatun bowling . West Indies Women at 18/0 after 1.4 overs

    West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Four! That is pulled through the on side. The ball races to the fence in no time.

    30 Jan 2025, 03:36 AM IST West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Qiana Joseph smashed a Four on Sultana Khatun bowling . West Indies Women at 14/0 after 1.3 overs

    West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Four! The batter lofts this over the infield and bags himself a boundary.

    30 Jan 2025, 03:35 AM IST West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: West Indies Women at 10/0 after 1 overs

    West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score:
    West Indies Women
    Hayley Matthews 0 (2)
    Qiana Joseph 9 (4)
    Bangladesh Women
    Fariha Trisna 0/10 (1)

    30 Jan 2025, 03:32 AM IST West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Qiana Joseph smashed a Four on Fariha Trisna bowling . West Indies Women at 8/0 after 0.2 overs

    West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Four! That is a great shot. Short in length, the batter cuts it through point and finds the boundary.

    30 Jan 2025, 03:32 AM IST West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Qiana Joseph smashed a Four on Fariha Trisna bowling . West Indies Women at 4/0 after 0.1 overs

    West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at mid off. Bounces into the fence.

    30 Jan 2025, 02:30 AM IST Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Bangladesh Women tour of West Indies, 2025

    West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details
    2nd T20I of Bangladesh Women tour of West Indies, 2025 between West Indies Women and Bangladesh Women to be held at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

