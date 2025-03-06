Western Australia vs New South Wales Live Score: Match 27 of Sheffield Shield, 2024/25 to start at 08:00 AM

Western Australia vs New South Wales Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 27 of Sheffield Shield, 2024/25. Match will start on 06 Mar 2025 at 08:00 AM
Venue : W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
Western Australia squad -
Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Corey Wasley, Hilton Cartwright, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Fanning, Teague Wyllie, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, D'Arcy Short, Keaton Critchell, Mitchell Marsh, Baxter Holt, Joel Curtis, Josh Inglis, Sam Whiteman, Andrew Tye, Brody Couch, Bryce Jackson, Cameron Gannon, Charlie Stobo, Corey Rocchiccioli, Hamish McKenzie, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Josh Vernon, Lance Morris, Liam Haskett, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly, Sam Greer
New South Wales squad -
Blake Nikitaras, Daniel Hughes, Joel Davies, Kurtis Patterson, Matthew Gilkes, Nic Maddinson, Oliver Davies, Ryan Hackney, Sam Konstas, Steve Smith, Chris Green, Chris Tremain, Hayden Kerr, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Ryan Hicks, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Charlie Anderson, Hanno Jacobs, Jack Nisbet, Jackson Bird, Josh Hazlewood, Liam Hatcher, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Ross Pawson, Ryan Hadley, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha, William Salzmann
Western Australia vs New South Wales Match Details
Match 27 of Sheffield Shield, 2024/25 between Western Australia and New South Wales to be held at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth at 08:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.