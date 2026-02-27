Subscribe

What are Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal qualification chances after ENG vs NZ; Group 2 updated points table

Pakistan need to win against Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 match in Group 2 to displace New Zealand in the race for semifinals at the T20 World Cup 2026. England have already booked their semifinal spot from Group 2.

Koushik Paul
Updated27 Feb 2026, 10:43 PM IST
Advertisement
Pakistan are still alive in the T20 World Cup 2026.
Pakistan are still alive in the T20 World Cup 2026. (AP)
AI Quick Read

England kept Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 hopes alive with a win over New Zealand in their final Group 2 Super 8 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. Chasing New Zealand's 159/7, England were nowhere in the chase until the 18th over when Will Jacks smashed Glenn Phillips for 22 runs to turn the match on their head.

Advertisement

With five runs to win, a four off Jacks' helmet sealed England's four wicket win. With this win, England finished the Super 8 stage on top of Group 2 with three wins and six points. New Zealand are placed second with three points from four games. Pakistan are third in the group with just a point from two games. Sri Lanka stand last in the group and are already eliminated.

In the process, England will play the semifinal two at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5. The Harry Brook-led side will play either India or West Indies, who fight in a virtual quarterfinal on March 1 in Kolkata.

T20 world Cup 2026 Group 2 updated points table

TeamMatchesWinLossNRPointsNRR
England (Q)33006+1.096
New Zealand31113+1.390
Pakistan20111-0.461
Sri Lanka (E)20200-2.800

What Pakistan need to do for semis qualification?

With just a point, Pakistan can still qualify for the semifinal, provided they win big against Sri Lanka on February 28 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. A win for Salman Ali Agha's side will take them to three points from four points, the same as New Zealand. In that case, the net run rate (NRR) will come into play.

Advertisement

In case Pakistan bat first, they need to beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs or more to go past New Zealand in NRR. Provided Pakistan chase, they need to win the game within 13 overs to qualify for the semifinal. At the moment, New Zealand have a NRR of +1.390 while Pakistan have -0.461.

Catch the live action of the T20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After a failed dream of becoming a professional athlete, he turned that lifelong passion into a career, covering th...Read More

CricketWorld Cup
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWhat are Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal qualification chances after ENG vs NZ; Group 2 updated points table
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts