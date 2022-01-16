2 min read.Updated: 16 Jan 2022, 09:53 AM ISTLivemint
Virat Kohli took over the Test captaincy in 2014, when India were ranked a lowly seventh in the five-day format, and he took them to number one, a position they held for nearly three years
Sourav Ganguly former cricketer and the current President of The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI president (BCCI) said Virat Kohli's decision to step down as Team India's Test skipper is a "personal one".
Sourav Ganguly tweeted,"Under Virats leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and bcci respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future. A great player. well done .@BCCI @imVkohli."
Anand Mahindra tweeted He’s been at the centre of controversies & this decision may evoke varied responses. But to me Virat embodies the fierce, unapologetic & unrelenting competitiveness & desire to win that we have always wanted to see in our sportspersons. May the Force be with him.
