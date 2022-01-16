Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  What BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said on Virat Kohli quitting Test captaincy

What BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said on Virat Kohli quitting Test captaincy

Former Indian cricketer and current BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) president Sourav Ganguly
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Livemint

  • Virat Kohli took over the Test captaincy in 2014, when India were ranked a lowly seventh in the five-day format, and he took them to number one, a position they held for nearly three years

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sourav Ganguly former cricketer and the current President of The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI president (BCCI) said Virat Kohli's decision to step down as Team India's Test skipper is a "personal one".

Sourav Ganguly former cricketer and the current President of The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI president (BCCI) said Virat Kohli's decision to step down as Team India's Test skipper is a "personal one".

Sourav Ganguly tweeted,"Under Virats leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and bcci respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future. A great player. well done .@BCCI @imVkohli." 

Sourav Ganguly tweeted,"Under Virats leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and bcci respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future. A great player. well done .@BCCI @imVkohli." 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Earlier,  Virat Kohli decided to quit the T20 job after the World Cup and was soon removed as the ODI captain as well, with Rohit Sharma taking over the white-ball duties.

Virat Kohli took over the Test captaincy in 2014, when India were ranked a lowly seventh in the five-day format, and he took them to number one, a position they held for nearly three years.

Virat Kohli has played 99 Tests for India since his debut in 2011, scoring 7962 runs at an average of over 50.

Kohli signed off as India's most successful captain 40 wins in 68 Tests after being given the reins of the side back in 2014 when M S Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the series against Australia.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra also tweeted on Virat Kohli quitting the captaincy in Test cricket.

Anand Mahindra tweeted He’s been at the centre of controversies & this decision may evoke varied responses. But to me Virat embodies the fierce, unapologetic & unrelenting competitiveness & desire to win that we have always wanted to see in our sportspersons. May the Force be with him.

Virat Kohli made the announcement in the backdrop of his tense relations with the BCCI which removed him as ODI captain after the star batter himself decided to leave T20 captaincy.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!