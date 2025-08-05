'What did Rishabh Pant show you?' Sunil Gavaskar hits back at workload management issue after India's Oval win

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar cited Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj's example at the workload management issue after India drew the five-match Test series against England 2-2 following Shubman Gill's men's six-run win at The Oval on Monday.

The “workload management” which came in the last decade has become an significant aspect among all the teams across the world. Backed by science and analysis, the workload management determines how many matches a players should play in a series to keep themselves injury-free.

Although nothing specified, Gavaskar's comments came after Jasprit Bumrah played just three Tests against England, as a part of his workload management. Putting his views after the series, the former Indian captain hoped the “workload” word gets taken out of Indian cricket dictionary.

“Mohammed Siraj debunked forever this business of workload," Gavaskar was quoted as saying to India Today. “For 5 Test matches, non-stop he has bowled 7-8 over spells, because the captain wanted him and the country expected of him,” added Gavaskar.

The 76-year-old also opined that workload is a mental thing and not a physical thing. “If you are going to succumb to people who are talking about workload, then you are never going to have your best players on the field for your country,” added the living legend.

If Siraj debunked the word workload by featuring in all the five Tests and taking 23 wickets, Pant showed the spirit of a true warrior. Despite fracturing his toe on the first day of the Manchester Test, the wicket-keeper batter came out to bat, after taking painkillers.

He was subsequently ruled out of the fifth Test at The Oval. “When you are playing for your country, forget the aches and the pains. On the border, do you think that the jawans are complaining about cold? What did Rishabh Pant show you? He came out to bat with a fracture. That is what you expect from the players. Playing cricket in India is an honour," concluded Gavaskar.