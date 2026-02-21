What happens if Colombo rain washes out Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash? Explained

The Super 8 stage gets underway in the T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday with Pakistan taking on New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Both teams are coming after finishing second in their respective groups. Both Pakistan and New Zealand have a storied rivalry as far the T20Is are concerned and it will be no less than a thrilling contest.

However, rain may dampen the spirits of both Pakistan and New Zealand as well as the fans coming in for the game, with high chances of rain during and before the game. Based on a metoffice.gov.uk report, there are 80% chances of rain on an average from 2:30 PM to 7:30 PM. The match starts at 7 PM.

After 7:30 PM, the rainfall percentage started decreasing.

What happens if PAK vs NZ gets washed out? In case of a rain washout, both Pakistan and New Zealand will get a point each as there are no reserve days for matches in the Super 8 stage. In any International Cricket Council (ICC) event, reserve days are key only for the knockout matches - semifinals and final.

In that case, a point each will dent semifinal chances for both Pakistan and New Zealand. The top two teams from each of the two Super 8 groups will advance to the last four stage. The match officials will have an additional 90 minutes to force a result. But even if a five-over contest not possible, it will be huge blow for both sides.

Pakistan vs New Zealand head-to-head record In the shortest format, Pakistan and New Zealand have a close rivalry in T20Is. Out of 49 matches played so far, Pakistan hold a slight 24-23 edge over New Zealand in T20Is with two games ending in no result. In fact, since 2022, New Zealand have won 13 as compared to Pakistan's nine.

In the T20 World Cups, Pakistan hold an edge over New Zealand with a 5-2 head-to-head record. The only time New Zealand defeated Pakistan was in 2010 and 2016 editions. The last time Pakistan played New Zealand in a T20 World Cup was in Sydney in 2022 edition when the Men in Green defeated the Kiwis in the semifinal to march into the final.

Pakistan vs New Zealand predicted XIs Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi

