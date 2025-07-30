What happens if India vs Pakistan clash in WCL 2025 semifinals gets cancelled? All scenarios explained

After the India vs Pakistan clash in the league stage of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) was cancelled, the organisers were handed another headache when the two arch-rivals are pitted against each other once again in the semifinals. While Pakistan Champions qualified by finishing on top of the league table, India made a last-minute entry after beating West Indies Champions in their final group game on Tuesday.

The WCL 2025 has been in spotlight due to the India vs Pakistan fixtures, more so after the recent diplomatic border tensions between the two countries. South Africa Champions and Australia Champions are the other two semifinalists. Earlier on on July 20, several Indian players including Shikhar Dhawan had opted out of the Pakistan clash in the league stage, thus prompting the organisers to abandon the game.

Although no official communication from the organisers has come regarding the IND vs PAK game, the semifinal is still in doubt considering the comments from former India opener Dhawan and Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan on the issue.

"And even if I didn’t play earlier, I still won’t play now," Dhawan said in a video that went viral on social media. “As for the semifinals and final, we’re currently saying that if we make it to the semifinals, there will be four teams and we will avoid matches between the two teams," Kamil was quoted by Geo News.

Who will go through if IND vs PAK is cancelled? In case the India vs Pakistan semifinal clash in WCL 2025 gets cancelled, Pakistan Champions will advance to the final owing to their better position over India Champions in the league stage. Pakistan champions top the WCL 2025 points table with nine points from five games. On the other hand, India finished on fourth with just one win from five games, and qualified due to better net run rate.

There is another possibility of Pakistan Champions going through the final if the Indian players pull out of the clash. Since the WCL is a private T20 franchise league, Indian players withdrawing from this game will not affect the BCCI in any way.

