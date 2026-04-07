What happens to IPL 2026 points table if Guwahati weather forces RR vs MI washout at Barsapara stadium? Explained

After a rain washout at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals were welcomed by rain at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Guwahati has been experiencing rain since the afternoon with the temperatures dropping to 21 degrees. As a result, the toss, which was scheduled to be held at 7 PM, was delayed due to persistent rain.
Hosts Rajasthan are unbeaten this season, winning both their games, while Mumbai Indians enter the contest on the back of a win against Kolkata Knight Riders and a loss to Delhi Capitals in their previous match.
According to weather forecast, the entire state of Assam will rain along with thunderstorm and lighting at least April 11 and have party cloudy skies and strong surface winds. While the days are likely to be humid with the temperature ranging from 32 to 35 degrees, the nights will be chilly as the temperature will drop down between 21 and 23 degrees.
According to the IPL playing conditions, a match starting at 7:30 PM IST is scheduled to end at 10:50 PM IST. An additional 60 minutes is allocated to accommodate any sort of delays. For an outcome of a match, at least five overs needs to be played. The cut-off time for a five-over match is approximately 10:56 PM IST.
In case there is no play possible, both teams will share one point each. In such a scenario, a point will put Rajasthan Royals in top two along with Punjab Kings on five points in the IPL 2026 Points Table. For Mumbai Indians, the Hardik Pandya-led side will move to fifth with three points.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Punjab Kings
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|+0.637
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+2.501
|3
|Rajasthan Royals
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+2.233
|4
|Delhi Capitals
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+1.170
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|+0.275
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.206
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.542
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|-1.964
|9
|Gujarat Titans
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.424
|10
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-2.517
Earlier, both Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings had to cancel their training sessions at the same stadium on the eve of their match which was played on March 30, because of rain. Although the rain threat was on the matchday too, the game was completed without any interruptions.
Rajasthan Royals, riding in Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 17-ball 52, defeated the five-time champions by eight wickets. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, who had missed the previous game against Delhi Capitals, is available for the game against Rajasthan Royals.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.
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