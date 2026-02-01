What happens to Suryakumar Yadav's India after Pakistan decide to boycott IND vs PAK in T20 World Cup 2026? Explained

The Pakistan cricket team have been instructed to boycott their T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India in Colombo on February 15, following a directive from the Government of Pakistan. The development came just after Pakistan whitewashed Australia at home in a T20I series and less than week left before the mega event, hosted by India.

In a post on their X handle on Sunday, the Government of Pakistan stated, “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India.”

It must be noted that Pakistan will play all their games in Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2026, following an agreement between the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which states both teams will play at neutral venues till 2027, in all ICC and ACC events.

What will happen to India after Pakistan's boycott? Pakistan's boycott is India's gain as both are placed in Group A along with Namibia, Netherlands and USA. Pakistan's refusal to play on February 15 means, India enter the tournament with two points in pocket already without a ball being bowled.

To add more to that, the defaulting team (Pakistan) will have their net run rate (NRR) affected. A clear picture will come into place once the ICC's playing conditions for the T20 World Cup 2026 is announced. Pakistan are in Group A with India, the Netherlands, the USA and Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026.

Why are Pakistan boycotting India clash? Pakistan's boycott of India clash is purely a political protest, which stems from Bangladesh being replaced by Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2026. Due to security concerns, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to play on Indian soil and requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift their games to Sri Lanka. The ICC rejected BCB's request.

Standing in solidarity with Bangladesh, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi accused the apex body of "double standards". The decision to boycott the India clash came after a meeting between Naqvi and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

What's the bigger picture? Although the ICC is yet to officially comment on the matter, it is to be seen whether the PCB gets a financial sanction from the ICC for breaching the “Tournament Participation Agreement.” Not only that, its a massive loss for the ICC as far as the broadcasting revenue is concerned.

The India vs Pakistan clash is certainly the biggest revenue earner in cricket and a boycott could lead to legal complications. If that's not all, what will happen if Pakistan qualify for the knockouts and find India as their opponents?

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule

Date Match Teams Venue Time (IST) February 4 Warm-up Ireland vs Pakistan Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club 11:30 AM February 7 Group A Pakistan vs Netherlands Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club 11:00 AM February 10 Group A Pakistan vs USA Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club 7:00 PM February 15 Group A India vs Pakistan Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium 7:00 PM February 18 Group A Pakistan vs Namibia Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club 3:00 PM

Previous boycotts in cricket World Cup This is not the first time, a team is boycotting a match in a cricket World Cup. Earlier, Australia and West Indies refused to play Sri Lanka in 1996 World Cup. In 2003 World Cup, New Zealand and England boycotted against Kenya and Zimbabwe. In fact, Zimbabwe pulled out of 2009 T20 World Cup in England.