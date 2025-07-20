What happens to WCL 2025 points table after IND vs PAK match cancelled? Where do India & Pakistan stand?

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) clash on Sunday at Edgbaston between India and Pakistan was cancelled after several Indians players, including Shikhar Dhawan, refused to play due to the Pahalgam terror attack, that killed 26 innocent lives on April 22.

Into its second edition, the India vs Pakistan clash is one of the major crowd-pullers of WCL. Last year, India played Pakistan twice. While they lost in the group stages, India defeated Pakistan in the final, winning by five wickets to lift the inaugural trophy under captain Yuvraj Singh.

Two-time World Cup winner, Yuvraj is leading India Champions in WCL 2025, which also features Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa and Varun Aaron among others.

For Pakistan, the Men in Green have Shahid Afridi as captain, alongside the likes of Younis Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal and Kamran Akmal among notable names.

With the match cancelled, both India and Pakistan got one point each. As a result, Pakistan go on top of the WCL 2025 points table with three points from two matches. Pakistan have won their campaign opener against England. India stand fourth with one point from one game.

Updated WCL 2025 points table after IND vs PAK

Team Matches Win Loss NR Points NRR Pakistan Champions 2 1 0 1 3 +0.250 South Africa Champions 1 1 0 0 2 +0.091 Australia Champions 1 0 0 1 1 0.000 India Champions 1 0 0 1 1 0.000 England Champions 2 0 1 1 1 -0.250 West Indies Champions 1 0 1 0 0 -0.091

What's next for India Champions? With just one point in their kitty, the India Champions will be looking to lodge their first win of the tournament against South Africa Champions when both teams meet on July 22 at the County Ground, Northampton. South Africa Champions played out a tie against West Indies Champions in their first match, before the Proteas won via bowl-out.