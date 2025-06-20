‘What has Abhimanyu Easwaran done wrong?’: Fans ask after Sai Sudharsan makes India debut during IND vs ENG 1st Test

Abhimanyu Easwaran's much-anticipated Test debut got extended after the Bengal batter was once again overlooked as India handed Sai Sudharsan his maiden cap on Friday against England in the first Test at Headingly in Leeds. The Tamil Nadu batter was handed his maiden Test cap by veteran Cheteshwar Pujara.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old Bengal batter, who has been a prolific run-getter in domestic circuit, has bene travelling with the Indian team since 2022, but is yet to make his place in the starting XI.

The right-hander was in terrific form last season as he piled up runs in the Duleep Trophy, Irani Trophy and the Ranji Trophy for Bengal, which included a double hundred and five centuries. Despite that, Easwaran's omission left the fans amazed.

“What has Abhimanyu Easwaran done wrong? So conveniently he gets overlooked for an inexperienced Sai Sudharsan. Think IPL form > domestic performance?” wrote one user on X.

“No disrespect to Sai Sudharshan, he is a good batsman but Abhimanyu Easwaran deserved a debut. How long will you keep him in the touring party and not hand him a Test cap? Abhimanyu is far more experienced,” another user pisted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abhimanyu Easwaran's records for India A Having been made the captain of the India A side against England Lions, Easwaran had a good outing in both the unofficial Tests. While he scored a 68 in the first game while opening the batting, Easwaran scored 80 in the second game after being dropped to no.3 spot. On the other hand, Sudharsan's Test debut comes after his Orange Cap finish in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant confirms Shubman Gill's batting position ahead of ENG vs IND series

India vs England 1st Test playing XIs India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir