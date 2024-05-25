What if KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final gets washed out? Kolkata or Hyderabad - who'll win? Check all possibilities
KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: The IPL fans are excited about the upcoming final thriller, but the latest cyclone advisory by the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has raised the suspense
KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: The 2024 season of the Indian Premier League is down to its final game, as Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders and Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off at the grand MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. The IPL fans are excited about the upcoming thriller, but the latest cyclone advisory by the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has raised the suspense.