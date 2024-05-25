KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: The 2024 season of the Indian Premier League is down to its final game, as Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders and Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off at the grand MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. The IPL fans are excited about the upcoming thriller, but the latest cyclone advisory by the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has raised the suspense.

The weather department has issued a forecast that Cyclone Remal is set to make landfall in Bangladesh and several parts of India on May 26. While the state of West Bengal is expected to bear the brunt of the cyclone, other states near the Bay of Bengal could also experience sudden and significant weather changes.

The fans are worried that the rain prediction may affect the IPL 2024 final, as it did last year, when the CSK vs. GT final was pushed to a reserve day, which was also affected by the rain.

What will happen if KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final is washed out?

If rain makes its way into the IPL 2024 finals, the game will be reduced as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. If the game is completely washed out, the IPL organisers will push it for the reserve day, which is Monday.

Moreover, even if the reserve day is washed out in the rains, then the winner of the IPL 2024 will be decided based on the points table. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which is shining on the top of the points table, will lift the trophy in that case.

KKR and SRH are the two teams that made drastic changes to their teams in IPL 2024 and earned favourable results. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma provided some of strongest starts to Hyderabad, while Heinrich Klassen in the middle order took the game to record high totals. Promoting Sunil Narine to the top of the order and keeping the likes of Rinku Singh and Andre Russel in the middle order worked wonders for Kolkata.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!