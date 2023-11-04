The crucial match between New Zealand and Pakistan, to be played on November 4 in Bengaluru, is likely to get washed out as rain and thunderstorms are predicted throughout the day. Let’s see what happens if the teams get 1 point each from this match.

Can New Zealand still qualify for the semi-finals?

If the match against Pakistan is washed out, NZ will go up to 9 points from 8 matches. They will have one match left to play. A win in their final match (against Sri Lanka) would give them 11 points, likely ensuring a semi-final spot.

If they lose to PAK and the match is not washed out, they will remain at 8 points with one match remaining. A win in the last match would take them to 10 points, which could still be enough to qualify, depending on the results of other teams, especially AFG and PAK.

Can Pakistan still qualify for the semi-finals?

A washout would take PAK to 7 points from 8 matches. A win in their final match (against England) would give them 9 points. They would then have to rely on the results of Afghanistan’s remaining matches and the outcomes of any other teams sitting between them and the fourth spot. They would also need a strong net run rate NRR to outdo AFG or any other team with the same points.

If PAK beat NZ, they would move up to 8 points with one match remaining. Winning their last match would give them 10 points, which could secure a qualification spot depending on how AFG and other teams perform.

Final words

In this tight contest, if the New Zealand vs Pakistan match results in a washout, both teams will still be in contention but their fate would not solely be in their hands, especially for PAK. Each team’s final match, the performance of AFG and the overall NRR would play a significant role in determining the semi-finalists.

