Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  What if New Zealand vs Pakistan match gets washed out: Will it end their semi-final plans?

What if New Zealand vs Pakistan match gets washed out: Will it end their semi-final plans?

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

It is highly likely that the New Zealand vs Pakistan match gets washed out as there are high chances of rain and thunderstorms in Bengaluru on November 4.

Bengaluru: Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

The crucial match between New Zealand and Pakistan, to be played on November 4 in Bengaluru, is likely to get washed out as rain and thunderstorms are predicted throughout the day. Let’s see what happens if the teams get 1 point each from this match.

Can New Zealand still qualify for the semi-finals?

If the match against Pakistan is washed out, NZ will go up to 9 points from 8 matches. They will have one match left to play. A win in their final match (against Sri Lanka) would give them 11 points, likely ensuring a semi-final spot.

Also Read: Who’ll win New Zealand vs Pakistan match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more

If they lose to PAK and the match is not washed out, they will remain at 8 points with one match remaining. A win in the last match would take them to 10 points, which could still be enough to qualify, depending on the results of other teams, especially AFG and PAK.

Can Pakistan still qualify for the semi-finals?

A washout would take PAK to 7 points from 8 matches. A win in their final match (against England) would give them 9 points. They would then have to rely on the results of Afghanistan’s remaining matches and the outcomes of any other teams sitting between them and the fourth spot. They would also need a strong net run rate NRR to outdo AFG or any other team with the same points.

Also Read: New Zealand vs Pakistan match today: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details

If PAK beat NZ, they would move up to 8 points with one match remaining. Winning their last match would give them 10 points, which could secure a qualification spot depending on how AFG and other teams perform.

Final words

In this tight contest, if the New Zealand vs Pakistan match results in a washout, both teams will still be in contention but their fate would not solely be in their hands, especially for PAK. Each team’s final match, the performance of AFG and the overall NRR would play a significant role in determining the semi-finalists.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 04 Nov 2023, 08:42 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.