What if Pakistan withdraw from T20 World Cup? Consequences include ban from cricket, ₹317-crore loss and more

Pakistan are considering pulling out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. A final decision is expected after a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on 27 January.

Amid the uncertainty, there have been speculations about which team will take part in the upcoming ICC event in case the Men in Green decide not to play.

If the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) withdraws from the T20 World Cup, Uganda will be brought in as the replacement team. Ranked 21st in T20 cricket, Uganda sit outside the top 20.

This would mark their second World Cup appearance. They made their debut in 2024 through the Africa regional qualifiers.

In the 2024 edition, Uganda were placed in Group C and recorded their first World Cup win against Papua New Guinea. They later lost to West Indies, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

If included in 2026, Uganda would have to play the opening match in the tournament against the Netherlands on 7 February. The match will take place at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Before that, they may also be asked to play a warm-up game against Ireland. Pakistan are originally scheduled to play the game on 4 February.

On 10 February, Uganda would have to play the US, also at the SSC. Then, they would face defending champions, India, on 15 February in Ahmedabad.

Their final group-stage game would be against Namibia on 18 February. The match will be held in the SSC as well.

What happens if Pakistan withdraw? Despite Pakistan’s claims, its exclusion in the T20 World Cup is highly unlikely. In simple words, the move is highly risky for the PCB due to serious legal, financial and sporting consequences.

The ICC, led by Chairman Jay Shah, could impose strict sanctions if the move is seen as political interference. Pakistan may be banned from global cricket. It may lose the hosting rights for any upcoming ICC events.

A boycott will also hurt the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Other boards may refuse No Objection Certificates for overseas players.

Pakistan have already signed a legally-binding ICC Tournament Participation Agreement. Withdrawing now would be a breach of contract.

The ICC may withhold Pakistan’s annual revenue share, estimated at around $34.5 million ( ₹317 crore). The PCB, already under financial pressure, cannot afford this loss.

On Google India, the interest in ‘T20 World Cup’ was high on 26-27 January:

Iceland Cricket having fun Meanwhile, Iceland are having a lot of fun on social media about Pakistan’s indecision about the T20 World Cup 2026. The cricket team, not ranked among the Top 100 in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, earlier posted a hilarious tweet.

“Apparently, Pakistan will not finally decide on whether to take their T20 WC place until 2nd February. This is very sneaky and unfair on our squad, who need certainty and extensive preparation in order to perform at their best. Our captain is a professional baker,” quipped Iceland Cricket.

Iceland earlier tweeted, “It looks like Pakistan are going to take part in the T20 WC. That makes life easier for the ICC. Otherwise, they'd have had to choose between Jersey, the land of cows and cream, versus Iceland, the volcanic island of cricketing dreams.”

Before that, it trolled its own players: “We are not scared about the world's future, but our players are afraid of any bowling that is above 120 km/hr. That's life!”