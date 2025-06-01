What if RCB lose IPL 2025 final? 5 things that are likely to happen if Virat Kohli remains unlucky in his 4th attempt

Here’s a million-dollar question: What if RCB lose this final as well? Without attempting to sound jinxed, here are 5 things that may happen if Royal Challengers Bengaluru lose their 4th final.

Advertisement

Hard Reset If RCB lose this final, they may feel their team structure is not working despite having star players. They may eventually decide to keep only one or two top names and rebuild a fresh squad.

Also Read | Save Humanity trend takes centerstage on social media as RCB chase IPL title

Even though the current team built a better squad this season, the management might feel a fresh approach is needed. This could include new coaches, a new Director of Cricket and a different plan for the next mega-auction to break their title drought.

Virat Kohli's IPL Future Virat Kohli has played 17 seasons for RCB, but another IPL final loss could deeply frustrate him. He might start thinking about leaving the team. Though surprising, repeated heartbreaks can take a heavy emotional toll. He may even consider a major move, like retirement from IPL altogether.

Advertisement

Moneyball Strategy RCB might stop chasing big stars and instead focus on young, less-famous players who fit specific roles. They could follow a “Moneyball” strategy, using data to build a balanced team.

This would mean picking smart, team-focused players over individual brilliance. Young players like Swastik Chhikara and Jacob Bethell may be given more chances.

Fan Disillusionment RCB fans are known for their strong support. But, another final loss could leave many feeling disappointed. This may cause a drop in merchandise sales, social media buzz and match attendance early next season.

Though the love for the team will remain, it might take a big turnaround or special win to bring back full fan excitement.

Change the Colour RCB already went from Bangalore to Bengaluru this year. If they lose the IPL 2025 final, they might consider a full rebranding to leave behind their history of underachievement.

Advertisement

Also Read | Red never wins in IPL: Ominous signs for RCB as Mars rules 2025

Teams like KKR did similar changes and later found success. They changed their colours from black to purple while rebranding their logos from “skull on fire” to the present one. Then, they went on to win 3 IPL trophies.