What is Bronco Test? India set higher bar for player fitness; 5 players who are likely to pass it with flying colours

The Yo-Yo test is no longer the sole fitness benchmark for Team India. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, along with strength and conditioning coach Adrian le Roux, has set a higher bar for player fitness.

Players will now have to pass the Bronco Test, in addition to the existing benchmarks of the Yo-Yo test and the 2-km time trial.

What is Bronco Test? The Bronco Test is a running drill, popularly used in rugby and other field sports to check stamina, speed and mental strength. It is simple but tough.

Players run shuttles between three markers at 20, 40 and 60 metres. They start by running 60 metres and back, then 40 metres and back and finally 20 metres and back. This forms one set.

A full test has five sets, so the total distance covered is 1,200 metres. The challenge is to finish as fast as possible without stopping.

The test is popular because it mimics the sprinting and sudden direction changes seen in rugby. Top teams like the New Zealand All Blacks use it as a key measure of fitness. Interestingly, cricket also requires such agility for players.

Elite rugby players often aim to complete it in less than 4 minutes 30 seconds. Recreational players usually take longer, depending on their fitness level.

5 Indian players likely to ace Bronco Test Virat Kohli: Virat follows a strict routine with strength training, cardio, HIIT and daily sprint drills. He maintains a steady weight of about 75 kg.

KL Rahul: Rahul shows great agility and speed on the field. He runs quick singles and fields with sharp reflexes. He has proven his strong endurance.

Hardik Pandya: Pandya, known for explosive power, builds strength and stamina through intense workouts. It reflects in his fast runs and high strike rate.

Shubman Gill: Gill trains with compound lifts like squats and deadlifts, HIIT sessions and agility drills. He also focuses on recovery through methods like ice baths. This makes him well-suited for tests like the Bronco.

