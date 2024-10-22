What is cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues’s Khar Gymkhana membership row? Explained

Indian cricketer, Jemimah Rodrigues's Khar Gymkhana three-year membership has been revoked after the management decided they received complaints from several members regarding the misuse of membership privileges by her father, Ivan Rodrigues.

According to a report by ANI, the Gymkhana officials took the decision during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) after her father Ivan Rodrigues reportedly carried out 'religious activities' on the club premises.

Jemimah was the first Indian female cricketer to get honorary Khar Gymkhana membership in 2023.

According to Shiv Malhotra, a member of the managing committee of Khar Gymkhana, Ivan Rodrigues had been booking the Presidential Hall at concessional rates using Jemimah's membership.

These booking were allegedly done for organizing religious activities, which is a violation of Article 4 of the Gymkhana's by-laws. Malhotra even stated upon investigation they found Rodrigues performed such rituals around 35 times over the past year and a half.

“ As far as her membership is concerned absolutely she (Jemimah) is the pride of the country. We wish her well and wish she brings more accolades to the country. There is no issue about that. The membership was given to her...The privilege was misused by her father using her membership and booking the presidential hall. The booking was for 1.5 years, our members were not getting the space...To misuse that privilege is an issue...," ANI quoted Khar Gymkhana member Shiv Malhotra was quoted as saying in the report.

Apart from this, Vice President of Khar Gymkhana Madhvi Ashar also opened up and said, “When the motion came up for hearing and when it was explained to the members, our President was chairing the meeting the house was really upset to hear all this. Spontaneously it happened that her membership should be cancelled...”

The above decision underscores the importance of adhering to the institution's by-laws and maintaining fairness in the usage of its facilities. The Gymkhana deemed it necessary to take action against the misuse of membership benefits.

Jemimah Rodrigues stats: The Indian cricketer has played three Tests and scored 235 runs at an average of 58.8. Her highest score in Test is 73.