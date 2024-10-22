What is cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues’s Khar Gymkhana membership row? Explained

  • The Gymkhana officials took the decision during the Annual General Meeting after her father Ivan Rodrigues reportedly carried out 'religious activities' on the club premises.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Published22 Oct 2024, 07:24 PM IST
India Women's Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates after the team wins the Group A match against Sri Lanka Women by 82 runs in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/File)
India Women’s Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates after the team wins the Group A match against Sri Lanka Women by 82 runs in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/File)(ICC)

Indian cricketer, Jemimah Rodrigues's Khar Gymkhana three-year membership has been revoked after the management decided they received complaints from several members regarding the misuse of membership privileges by her father, Ivan Rodrigues.

According to a report by ANI, the Gymkhana officials took the decision during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) after her father Ivan Rodrigues reportedly carried out 'religious activities' on the club premises.

Also Read | Rohit won Sanju Samson’s heart after dropping him in T20 WC final; here’s how

Jemimah was the first Indian female cricketer to get honorary Khar Gymkhana membership in 2023.

According to Shiv Malhotra, a member of the managing committee of Khar Gymkhana, Ivan Rodrigues had been booking the Presidential Hall at concessional rates using Jemimah's membership.

These booking were allegedly done for organizing religious activities, which is a violation of Article 4 of the Gymkhana's by-laws. Malhotra even stated upon investigation they found Rodrigues performed such rituals around 35 times over the past year and a half.

Also Read | Amelia Kerr’s manifestation: NZ cricketer wrote stories about winning World Cup

“ As far as her membership is concerned absolutely she (Jemimah) is the pride of the country. We wish her well and wish she brings more accolades to the country. There is no issue about that. The membership was given to her...The privilege was misused by her father using her membership and booking the presidential hall. The booking was for 1.5 years, our members were not getting the space...To misuse that privilege is an issue...," ANI quoted Khar Gymkhana member Shiv Malhotra was quoted as saying in the report.

Apart from this, Vice President of Khar Gymkhana Madhvi Ashar also opened up and said, “When the motion came up for hearing and when it was explained to the members, our President was chairing the meeting the house was really upset to hear all this. Spontaneously it happened that her membership should be cancelled...”

Also Read | MS Dhoni to quit CSK, IPL and play T10 in UAE? What we know so far

The above decision underscores the importance of adhering to the institution's by-laws and maintaining fairness in the usage of its facilities. The Gymkhana deemed it necessary to take action against the misuse of membership benefits.

Jemimah Rodrigues stats:

The Indian cricketer has played three Tests and scored 235 runs at an average of 58.8. Her highest score in Test is 73.

She also played 30 ODIs and 104 T20Is, where she scored 710 and 2142 runs, respectively. Her highest score in ODIs is 86, while it is 76 in T20Is.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 07:24 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWhat is cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues’s Khar Gymkhana membership row? Explained

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    173.90
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.05 (-5.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    155.35
    03:52 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.85 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.45
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.55 (-2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.50
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -10.6 (-3.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    2,338.05
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.9 (-0.42%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,643.80
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.35 (-0.69%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,946.45
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -20.05 (-1.02%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,431.85
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -200.05 (-3.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,740.25
    03:42 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -294.95 (-9.72%)

    Jupiter Wagons share price

    468.75
    03:50 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -43.4 (-8.47%)

    HFCL share price

    115.60
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.35 (-7.48%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    298.05
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -23.95 (-7.44%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,532.95
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    85.75 (3.5%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    594.30
    03:48 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    16.1 (2.78%)

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.45
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    11.9 (2.37%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,483.15
    03:47 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    91.4 (2.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.00240.00
      Chennai
      79,671.00240.00
      Delhi
      79,823.00240.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.