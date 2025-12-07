What is Gautam Gambhir vs Parth Jindal controversy? Explained

The job of a head coach of an Indian team is a pretty critical. If the team wins, the players and support staff are showered with praise but a loss comes with severe criticism. Ever since Gautam Gambhir took over from Rahul Dravid, the former India opener has been under immense pressure, especially in the longest format of the game.

While Gambhir's record as a coach in white-ball cricket is unquestionable, his performances in Tests have cast a serious doubt over his future. Amid all these, Gambhir engaged himself in a war of words Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal who had criticised India's recent Test show.

Following India's 2-1 series win over South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Gambhir was asked about the citicisms off the field. Without naming anyone, the India head coach advised people should remain in their domain and have no right to interfere into the Indian team.

What did Gautam Gambhir say? “There were a few things said by people, who didn’t have any connection to cricket. One IPL owner also wrote about split coaching. This is very surprising. It’s important for people to stay in their domain. We don’t go into their domain. So, they have no right to interfere in what we do," Gambhir told media after India's nine-wicket in third ODI.

Clearly, Gambhir took a dig at Jindal, who had put forth the idea of split coaching after India's whitewash against South Africa in the recent Test series. Despite the loss, Gambhir defended his players and pointed out the absence of captain Shubman Gill, which made a lot of impact.

“A lot has been said, no doubt. Yes, results haven’t gone our way. But, the most shocking part about all this is not one media house, not one journalist mentioned that the first Test we played, we were without our captain, who didn’t bat in both innings," he added.

What did Parth Jindal say? Taking to Twitter on November 26, Jindal urged the BCCI to look into a specialist red-ball coach only for Test cricket. It was India's second whitewash at home in Tests (New Zealand in 2024 & South Africa in 2025).

“Not even close, what a complete thrashing at home! Don’t remember seeing our test side being so weak at home!!!This is what happens when red ball specialists are not picked. This team is nowhere near reflective of the deep strength we possess in the red ball format,” Jindal wrote.

View full Image Parth Jindal's statement

“Time for India to move to a specialist red ball coach for Test cricket,” he added further, sparking a debate among the netizens. It must be noted that, India won the ICC Champions Trophy and Asia Cup (both in 2025) under Gambhir's coaching.

Gautam Gambhir's record as India head coach Gambhir took over the reins of the Indian team in 2024 after Dravid left the position following the T20 World Cup win.