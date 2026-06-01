What is Rajasthan Royals star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's net worth? A look at his earnings, properties and more

Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was at the top of his game in IPL 2026. The 15-year-old amassed 776 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 237.30, registering one century and five half-centuries.

The Bihar-born batter, who is being tipped as the next big superstar in Indian cricket, won both the Orange Cap and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award this season.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi announced his arrival on the big stage in IPL 2025. He played seven matches that season and scored 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55.

Apart from playing in the IPL, Vaibhav was also part of India's Under-19 World Cup-winning side this year. He scored 439 runs in seven matches at an average of 62.71 and smashed 175 runs off just 80 balls in the final against England.

What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's net worth? While the exact figure has not been officially disclosed, some media reports estimate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's net worth at around ₹7 crore.

The Bihar teenager was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.10 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, and was retained for the same amount ahead of IPL 2026.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sports fresh haircut for IPL 2026 awards ceremony

Apart from his IPL contract, Vaibhav earns approximately ₹7.5 lakh per match in IPL fees. Factoring in his brand endorsement deals, his estimated net worth rises to more than ₹10 crore.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also owns at least two cars. One of them is a Tata Curvv EV, which he won after finishing IPL 2025 with the highest strike rate of the season.

In addition, Vaibhav owns a Mercedes-Benz that was gifted to him by businessman Ranjit Barthakur, according to Gulf News. He also received a cash reward of ₹50 lakh from the Government of Bihar following his outstanding performance at the 2026 Under-19 World Cup.

According to Housivity.com, Vaibhav is also an owner of a luxurious apartment in Mumbai, which is worth around ₹2.5 crore to ₹3 crore. Apart from that, his ancestral home of Tajpur is worth ₹40 lakh to ₹60 lakh, according to reports.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s overall IPL stats Overall, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has played 23 IPL matches across two seasons, albeit having played lesser games in IPL 2025. He has aggregated 1028 runs at a strike-rate of 228.95 and has scored six fifties and two centuries.