What is Rajasthan Royals teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL salary? Check complete details here

Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was on top of his game once again, as he slammed 39 runs from 14 balls in the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Guwahati on Wednesday. He was at his aggressive best yet again, hitting one four and five sixes and striking at a rate of 278.57.

This follows his knocks of 52 (17 balls) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and 31 (18 balls) against Gujarat Titans (GT). So far, the 15-year-old has scored 122 runs from three innings at a strike rate of 248.97, and is currently the fourth highest run-getter in IPL 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL salary Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for ₹1.10 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He enjoyed an excellent IPL 2025 season, scoring 252 runs from seven matches at a strike-rate of 206.55.

He registered one half-century and one century last season. The Bihar teenager was retained by RR for the same amount ahead of IPL 2026, and so far, he continues to impress with the bat.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Vaibhav has already gained ₹3.53 crore in profit from the first three matches of IPL 2026.

His overall match worth is ₹3.77 crore, whereas his total charged contract cost for these appearances is just ₹23.57 lakh. Simply put, RR has secured Vaibhav for a lower amount than the teenager is actually worth.

As far as profit is concerned, Vaibhav has earned ₹1.32 crore against CSK, 0.75 crore against GT and ₹1.47 crore against MI. The report adds that Vaibhav's first three matches have resulted in roughly 15.98x return on investment, which means that Vaibhav is already outperforming his paycheck. And this is just three matches into the IPL 2026 season.

About Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was born on 27 March 2011 in Tajpur, Samastipur district of Bihar. At the IPL 2025 mega auction, Vaibhav became the youngest-ever cricketer to bag an IPL contract when he was acquired by RR for ₹1.10 crore.

He had already played for India Under-19 by then, and had also slammed a 58-ball century in a four-day game against Australia Under-19.

He created history in IPL 2025, when at just 14 years old, Vaibhav became the youngest player to hit a century in men's T20s, when he slammed 101 runs off 38 balls against Gujarat Titans.

Vaibhav finished that season with 252 runs from seven matches at a strike-rate of over 200. Vaibhav was also part of India's title-winning side in the 2026 Under-19 World Cup. He finished as India's highest run-getter with 439 runs from seven matches, and even slammed an 80-ball 175 in the final against England.