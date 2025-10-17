What is Test Twenty? Cricket's newest format; debut date & player eligibility revealed - All you need to know

After Tests, one-dayers, T20s and T10, a fifth new format has been introduced, known as Test Twenty - a 80-over format that fuses with the depth of Test cricket with the thrill of T20. The Test Twenty is aimed at young cricketers aged between 13 and 19 and will see teams playing four innings of twenty overs each. The matches will be played in whites and will be played with a red-ball, just like in Test cricket.

Unlike traditional cricket, the tournament will see a merge of two formats - Tests and T20s. In Test Twenty, each team can bowl four PowerPlay overs. A team can enforce a follow-on with a first innings lead of 75 runs or more. A maximum of five bowlers will be allowed to bowl across the match with each allowed to bowl a maximum of eight overs. The format retains traditional outcomes - win, loss, tie, or draw.

When will inaugural Test Twenty begin? The inaugural Test Twenty season will be launched in January 2026, featuring six global franchises — three Indian city-based teams and three international teams (Dubai, London, and one from the United States). Each 16-player franchise squad will include eight Indian and eight international players, creating a dynamic intersection of local and global talent.

Player registration for cricketers aged 13–19 opens at 7:00 PM IST on October 16, 2025 at www.testwenty.com/register. The inaugural season will be held in India and will have only a boys format. The event for girls will be introduced from the second season.

Who are all behind Test Twenty? Test Twenty is a brainchild of sports entrepreneur Gaurav Bahirvani, Executive Chairman of The One One Six Network. Speaking at the global launch event, said, “This isn’t another league, it’s a living tribute to the spirit of cricket. Test Twenty preserves the game’s legacy while shaping its future.” Besides Bahirvani, legendary cricketers Sir Clive Lloyd, Matthew Hayden, AB de Villiers, and Harbhajan Singh are all members of the Test Twenty advisory board.

Lloyd remarked that Test Twenty brings back the art and rhythm of the sport. “Having lived through every era of cricket, I can say this — the game has always adapted, but never this thoughtfully. Test Twenty brings back the art and rhythm of the sport, yet keeps it alive with modern energy,” Lloyd, a two-time World Cup-winning former West Indies captain, said.

De Villiers opined that this format gives young players a new dream. “Test Twenty is innovation with intent — it honours the traditions of the game while embracing the possibilities of the future. It gives young players a new dream to chase and fans a new story to follow,” said the former South African captain.

Is Test Twenty approved by ICC? As of now, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has not approved Test Twenty and is privately managed. The ICC only recognises three formats - ODIs, Test and T20Is.

Key takeaways from Test Twenty announcement Designed for players aged between 13 and 19 years.

Each match will be played over a total of 80 overs. The match will be completed in a single day.

Each team will bat twice, just like in a Test match with two innings of 20 overs per side.

The scores will be carried forward across innings, thus making the aggregate total the deciding factor.

Matches will conclude in a win, loss, tie, or draw.