What it means for Australia if Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 clash washes out in Kandy? Explained

Australia are staring at an early exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 after they lost against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in their first three games.

Koushik Paul
Updated17 Feb 2026, 04:19 PM IST
The ground remains covered in tarpaulin as rain delays the start of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Zimbabwe and Ireland at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.(AFP)

Australia are starting at an early exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 following a rain delay in Ireland's Group B clash against Zimbabwe at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. With three wins on the trot, Sri Lanka have already qualified for the Super 8 stage. Oman are already eliminated from the race of Super 8 qualification.

One among Australia and Zimbabwe will take the second spot from Group B. With four points from two wins in as many games, Zimbabwe are currently taking the second spot, followed by Australia, who have just one win from three games. Australia have lost against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe while only win the tournament so far have come against Ireland.

Australia have been plagued by injuries before the start of the tournament. The 2021 champions lost Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood before they flew to Sri Lanka. To add more to the misery, captain Mitchell Marsh suffered an injury during training, resulting in testicular bleeding that left him out of the first two games. Travis Head led the side in the first two games.

Marsh did return to the playing XI against Sri Lanka with a fifty, but Australia's hopes were further dashed by a Pathum Nissanka hundred at the same venue a night back. Notably, if Australia exit from the group stage, it would be the second time they will be meeting a similar fate.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group B points table

TeamMatchesWonLostNRPointsNRR
Sri Lanka (Q)33006+2.462
Zimbabwe22004+1.984
Australia31202+0.414
Ireland31202+0.150
Oman (E)30300-4.546

The last time Australia exited a T20 World Cup in the group stages was back in 2009 in England, losing to Sri Lanka and West Indies.

What happens if IRE vs ZIM washes out?

  • In case of a washout in the Ireland v Zimbabwe game, both teams will get one point each. That means, Zimbabwe will reach five points from three games while Ireland will finish at three points from four games.
  • It would leave Australia with a possibility of maximum four points. Australia currently have two points from three games and play Oman in the last game of the group stage on February 20. Even if Australia win their last game, it would be enough to surpass or match Zimbabwe.

