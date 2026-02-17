What it means for Australia if Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 clash washes out in Kandy? Explained

Australia are starting at an early exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 following a rain delay in Ireland's Group B clash against Zimbabwe at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. With three wins on the trot, Sri Lanka have already qualified for the Super 8 stage. Oman are already eliminated from the race of Super 8 qualification.
One among Australia and Zimbabwe will take the second spot from Group B. With four points from two wins in as many games, Zimbabwe are currently taking the second spot, followed by Australia, who have just one win from three games. Australia have lost against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe while only win the tournament so far have come against Ireland.
Australia have been plagued by injuries before the start of the tournament. The 2021 champions lost Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood before they flew to Sri Lanka. To add more to the misery, captain Mitchell Marsh suffered an injury during training, resulting in testicular bleeding that left him out of the first two games. Travis Head led the side in the first two games.
Marsh did return to the playing XI against Sri Lanka with a fifty, but Australia's hopes were further dashed by a Pathum Nissanka hundred at the same venue a night back. Notably, if Australia exit from the group stage, it would be the second time they will be meeting a similar fate.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|Sri Lanka (Q)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|+2.462
|Zimbabwe
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+1.984
|Australia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|+0.414
|Ireland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|+0.150
|Oman (E)
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-4.546
The last time Australia exited a T20 World Cup in the group stages was back in 2009 in England, losing to Sri Lanka and West Indies.
