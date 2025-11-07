What led Diageo to put RCB on sale after IPL 2025 triumph? When will Bengaluru-based franchise get new owners?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been put on sale by their parent company Diageo, which includes both men's and women's teams. The development comes in just months after RCB's maiden IPL triumph.

Koushik Paul
Updated7 Nov 2025, 10:24 AM IST
IPL 2025 champions RCB are expected to have new owners in 2026.
IPL 2025 champions RCB are expected to have new owners in 2026.

Months after ending their Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy drought, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been put on sale, by their parent company Diageo. The development comes in at a crucial juncture as both the men's and women's teams build their respective teams for the upcoming season. RCB women have already announced their retentions ahead of the Women's Premier League 2026 auction.

The news of RCB's sale was confirmed in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stick Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday. In its filing, Diageo announced it as a “Strategic Review of Investment” in Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (RCSPL). The UK-based company stated that the whole process is expected to be completed by March 31, 2026.

Also Read | United Spirits puts RCB cricket team under strategic review

Why is RCB being put on sale by Diageo?

Diageo's decision to put RCB on sale comes as a part of their strategic realignment within the company. According to a Business Standard report, the beverage giants wants to focus on its core alcohol business. The move also comes just a few months after the stampede incident at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during RCB's title-winning celebrations on June 4.

11 people, including a minor lost their lives in the stampede, with around 50 injured. It is believed that the Chinnaswamy stampede reportedly raised concerns within Diageo. Diageo's association with RCB came in 2015 after it took control of Vijay Mallya’s United Breweries Group.

Also Read | Chinnaswamy declared ‘unsafe’ after stampede; Women’s WC, IPL matches in doubt

Diageo later became the sole owner of the franchise - both men's and women's teams - in 2016. Since then, the company faced questions on its consistent involvement in cricket despite pressures on alcohol advertising.

Will the sale impact RCB in IPL 2026, WPL 2026?

The sale of the franchise won't hamper any of RCB's day-to-day operations ahead of the upcoming WPL and IPL. It is understood that Diageo are fully committed for a smooth handover of both the men's and women's teams and avoid distractions which could impact the teams' performances, while also maintaining their commercial commitments.

Also Read | WPL 2026 Retention: Complete list of retained & released players by all 5 teams

The IPL Governing Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are already been communicated about the development.

RCB's IPL performance in Diageo era

YearTournament Summary
2025Champions (beat Punjab Kings in final)
2024Play-offs (Eliminator)
2023League Stage
2022Play-offs (Qualifier 2)
2021Play-offs (Eliminator)
2020Play-offs (Eliminator)
2019League Stage
2018League Stage
2017League Stage
2016Runners-up (Lost final to Sunrisers Hyderabad)

RCB's WPL performance in Diageo era

YearFinal Tournament Result
2025League Stage
2024Champions (Defeated Delhi Capitals in final)
2023League Stage
Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWhat led Diageo to put RCB on sale after IPL 2025 triumph? When will Bengaluru-based franchise get new owners?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.