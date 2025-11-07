What led Diageo to put RCB on sale after IPL 2025 triumph? When will Bengaluru-based franchise get new owners?

Months after ending their Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy drought, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been put on sale, by their parent company Diageo. The development comes in at a crucial juncture as both the men's and women's teams build their respective teams for the upcoming season. RCB women have already announced their retentions ahead of the Women's Premier League 2026 auction.

The news of RCB's sale was confirmed in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stick Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday. In its filing, Diageo announced it as a “Strategic Review of Investment” in Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (RCSPL). The UK-based company stated that the whole process is expected to be completed by March 31, 2026.

Why is RCB being put on sale by Diageo? Diageo's decision to put RCB on sale comes as a part of their strategic realignment within the company. According to a Business Standard report, the beverage giants wants to focus on its core alcohol business. The move also comes just a few months after the stampede incident at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during RCB's title-winning celebrations on June 4.

11 people, including a minor lost their lives in the stampede, with around 50 injured. It is believed that the Chinnaswamy stampede reportedly raised concerns within Diageo. Diageo's association with RCB came in 2015 after it took control of Vijay Mallya’s United Breweries Group.

Diageo later became the sole owner of the franchise - both men's and women's teams - in 2016. Since then, the company faced questions on its consistent involvement in cricket despite pressures on alcohol advertising.

Will the sale impact RCB in IPL 2026, WPL 2026? The sale of the franchise won't hamper any of RCB's day-to-day operations ahead of the upcoming WPL and IPL. It is understood that Diageo are fully committed for a smooth handover of both the men's and women's teams and avoid distractions which could impact the teams' performances, while also maintaining their commercial commitments.

The IPL Governing Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are already been communicated about the development.

RCB's IPL performance in Diageo era

Year Tournament Summary 2025 Champions (beat Punjab Kings in final) 2024 Play-offs (Eliminator) 2023 League Stage 2022 Play-offs (Qualifier 2) 2021 Play-offs (Eliminator) 2020 Play-offs (Eliminator) 2019 League Stage 2018 League Stage 2017 League Stage 2016 Runners-up (Lost final to Sunrisers Hyderabad)

RCB's WPL performance in Diageo era