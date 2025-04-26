What led to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma leave India and relocate in London? Madhuri Dixit’s husband spills the beans

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma do not stay in India despite having a few homes in the country. Instead the couple, along with their kids have moved to London and keep visiting India for work commitments. The developments came to light last December when Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma spilled the beans their relocation to the UK.

However, the real reason behind Kohli and his family moving to London was explained by Dr Sriram Nene , husband of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, in a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia as the duo spoke about their admiration for the Indian cricketer.

Unlike other countries, celebrities don't get a chance to live a normal life in India. The moment they step out of their door, fans would flock them for selfies and autographs and what not. Nene recalled a conversation with Anushka while elaborating the star couple's London move.

“I’ll tell you something, and this is what you learn, they all put their pants on one leg at a time. We had a conversation with Anushka one day, and it was very interesting. They were thinking about moving to London because they can’t enjoy their success (here)," Nene said.

"And we appreciate what they go through, because anything they do attracts attention. We almost become isolated," he added. But that's not all for Kohli and Anushka to leave India.

'They want to raise their kids normally' The star couple also wanted to raise their children away from glitz and glamour. Both Kohli and Anushka have hid their children's faces from the paparazzi and do not take the kids out in public often.

“I get along with everyone; I’m bindaas. But even there, it becomes challenging. There’s always a selfie moment. Not in a bad way, but there comes a time when it becomes intrusive, when you’re at dinner or lunch, and you have to be polite about it.

"For my wife, it becomes an issue. But (Anushka and Virat) are lovely people, and they just want to raise their kids normally," he added.