What makes Yashasvi Jaiswal excel in Australia? Sanjay Manjrekar dissects technique, offers advice to Virat Kohli

Yashasvi Jaiswal has announced his arrival in Australia with a brilliant 161 run knock in the second innings of ongoing India vs Australia Test match in Perth. After being dismissed on a duck in the first innings, Jaiswal, who is dubbed the ‘new king’ by the Australian media, played with a mix of caution and aggression to make history Down Under.

Jaiswal joined Sunil Gavaskar and Motganhalli Jaisimha on the list of Indian players who hit a century in their first match in Australia. He also triumphed the Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir to take the lead as top Indian left hander to score most runs in a calendar year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jaiswal along with opening partner KL Rahul stitched together a 201 run partnership for the first wicket which is the highest by any Indian pair so far.

Sanjay Manjrekar dissects Yashasvi Jaiswal's technique: Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar dissected Yashasvi Jaiswal's technique to explain why the left hander is enjoying success in Australia while other Indian batters falter. Manjrekar also suggested the changes Virat Kohli could make to improve his game against the Kangaroo bowlers.

While speaking to Star Sports, Manjrekar said, "The square cut- he plays it a little later, which may not be ideal, but the back foot punch is something to love now in both those shots that you see there guys well, the new King likes to be on the back foot, unlike the reigning king who wants to be on the front foot, and as a result of that, he got 64% of the runs behind square. And that's something I think Virat Kohli might just want to have a look at because that's an area where he doesn't look to score off at all,"

Advertisement

Also Read | BGT 2025: Rohit Sharma leaves for Australia ahead of 2nd Test at Adelaide Oval