Royal Challengers Bangalore star player Virat Kohli and Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Gautam Gambhir had a past on-field spat in the India Premier League. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Gambhir and Kohli went loggerheads following the RCB star batter's sledging episode with Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. But, this IPL season nothing that sort of on-field spat took place and they both were seen hugging and then chatting with each other.

However, Kohli's strike rate in the current IPL has been the subject of public debate. In the nine matches played, Virat Kohli has scored 430 runs with an average of 61.43 and a strike rate of 145.76. He also has a century of 113, where he remained unbeaten. Apart from this, Kohli has slammed 40 boundaries and 17 sixes till now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking about Kohli's strike rate in the IPL, Gambhir said, as quoted by Star Sports, "Every player has a different game. What Maxwell can do, Kohli cannot, and what Kohli can do, Maxwell cannot. You need to have different types of batters in your XI. If from No.1 to No.8 you stack it up with explosive batters, you may score 300 but also get bowled out for 30."

He added that the strike rate is subjective and depends on the match's requirements. "When you win, even a strike rate of 100 is good. But when you lose despite having a strike rate of 180, no one talks about it. That is the reality," Cricbuzz reported Gambhir as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On relationship with Virat: In a recent candid chat with Star Sports, Gambhir opened up the public opinion on his relationship with Virat.

"It is all about TRPs. Media has got no clue what kind of a person I am, what kind of a person Virat is. All the media wants to do is create hype. But hype can also be created in a positive way," Star Sports quoted Gambhir as saying.

Agreeing with Virat on people 'disappointed' after their hugs, Gambhir said, “I absolutely second what Virat said. Logon ka masala nahi mila toh (The gossip bit is over for people). As I said, when two people are mature enough, I don't think so anyone has got any right to interfere between two people's life or their relationships because ultimately, it is between two of them." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

