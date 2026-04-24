'What more could a man ask for?': Tendulkar shares heartwarming post on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar turned 53 on Friday and celebrated his birthday with his family members and fans at his Mumbai residence.

Tendulkar shared a post on X with a photo of his wife, mother and pet dog and wrote, "Perfect start to my day with Aai, Anjali and the trouble maker! What more could a man ask for?"

Earlier, a huge number of fans gathered outside his residence and he cut cake in front of them and clicked selfies and signed autographs with many of them.

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Born on 24 April 1973, Tendulkar was the most complete batter of his time, the most prolific run-maker of all time, and arguably the biggest cricket icon the game has ever known.

He holds the record for the most centuries in both Tests and ODIs, a remarkable feat, especially considering he didn't register his first ODI hundred until his 79th match.

With a staggering 34,357 international runs, Sachin Tendulkar stands as the most prolific batter in cricket history. Throughout his illustrious international career, he rewrote the record books time and again, setting milestones that remain unchallenged to this day.

With his unwavering patience and resilience, the 'Master Blaster' has 200 Test appearances to his name, the most by any player in the format.

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Tendulkar, who turned 53 years old on Friday, amassed 15,921 runs, 51 centuries, and 2,058 fours -- the most by any player in red-ball cricket. Revered as India's "God of Cricket," he also became the fastest to 15,000 Test runs, reaching the milestone in just 300 innings, a distinction he holds exclusively.

With a career that spanned over 22 years and 91 days, the 53-year-old has the longest career in ODIs. With a staggering 1,894 runs and nine centuries in 1998, Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs and centuries scored in a single calendar year in the format, a feat that still stands unrivalled.

Tendulkar holds the highest number of Player of the Match awards (76), the most runs in a career (34,357), the most fifties (264), the most nineties (28), and the most fours (4,076) across all formats. (ANI)