What prompted BCCI to agree to India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025 despite recent border tensions? Details

The announcement of the India vs Pakistan clash in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 has created a lot of buzz even two months before the high-octane clash in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday revealed the dates of Asia Cup 2025 with the IND vs PAK encounter scheduled for September 14. If all goes well, the arch-rivals could face each other thrice in the tournament.

The dates of the Asia Cup 2025 were finalised after an ACC meeting on July 24 in Dhaka, chaired by president Mohsin Naqvi. BCCI was represented by vice-president Rajeev Shukla through a video call after the Indian board refused to travel to Bangladesh due to the political situations in the neighbouring country.

Ever since the Asia Cup 2025 dates were announced on Saturday, former cricketers have raised their voices over the IND vs PAK clash. The two countries had come close to the brink of war following the Pahalgam attack, to which India responded with Operation Sindoor.

But the biggest question is what prompted the BCCI to go ahead with the Asia Cup 2025 despite the recent tensions? Well, the answer to this is India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics in the country. Although India doesn't play any bilateral series with Pakistan in any sport in more than a decade, the India's no objection in multilateral competitions against their arch-rivals is deemed as a necessity if they were to get the hosting rights of the Olympic Games in 11 years time.

Recently, the Government of India has allowed the Pakistan hockey teams to compete in the Asia Cup and Junior World Cup to be held in the country later in the year.

Three India vs Pakistan games in Asia Cup 2025? Meanwhile, India could possibly face Pakistan thrice in the tournament. After the league stage, the top two teams from the groups will qualify for Super Fours. The top two teams in Super Fours will play in the final. After the Group A India vs Pakistan clash on September 14, the arch-rivals are expected to face again in Super Four. If all goes well, an India vs Pakistan final is on cards.