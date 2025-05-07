What Rohit Sharma said as he announced retirement from Test Cricket

India captain Rohit Sharma had already retired from the T20I format. On Wednesday, May 7, the prominent cricketer announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect.

Rohit Sharma's retirement note Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to share the update, and thanked fans for showering their love and support.

“Hello everyone, I would just like to share, I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in ODI format,” Rohit Sharma's retirement note read.

Rohit Sharma's Instagram note

Rohit Sharma's cricketing prowess Aged 38-years-old, Rohit Sharma emerged as India’s most consistent Test batter in the latter half of his career, amassing 4,301 runs in 67 Tests, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties, at an average of 40.57. He also led India to the World Test Championship final against Australia and, barring a few inconsistent series at home against New Zealand and in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, maintained a strong presence as captain.

With Rohit stepping aside, India will have a new Test captain for the upcoming five-match series in England. Front-runners for the role include Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant.

Shubham Gill to become the next captain? Following Rohit Sharma's exit from the Test cricket format, Shubman Gill is currently the leading contender.

“Gill is being seriously considered for the captaincy,” NDTV quoted a source as saying.“This marks the beginning of a new WTC cycle, and the selectors are focused on the future rather than looking back," NDTV reported, citing sources aware of the matter.

How Rohit Sharma's wife reacted? Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh reacted to his husband's retirement from the Test cricket. She used not a single word, but simply a bunch of emojis to express herself.

Reposting Rohit Sharma's Instagram story on her own Instagram story, Ritika put a bunch of emojis to express her emotions.