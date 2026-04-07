‘What was on your mind, to score 300?’ - Ajinkya Rahane faces heat after KKR ‘just got out of jail’ against Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane came under huge criticism after his decision to win the toss and bat first under overcast conditions against Punjab Kings on Monday at Eden Gardens in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The match lasted only 3.4 overs before rain gods intervened and was eventually called off. Both KKR and Punjab Kings shared a point each. It was KKR's first point in IPL 2026.
The backlash came instantly after Rahane shocked the cricketing world with his decision, thus inviting a post-mortem from the likes of Anil Kumble and other experts. “I am surprised that Rahane won the toss and chose to bat first. On a pitch like this, where there’s some rain around, ideally, you would want to field first,” a surprised Kumble said on JioStar broadcast.
Pointing more fingers at Rahane, Aakash Chopra demanded answers from the KKR skipper. A former KKR player, Chopra also questioned the team management's decision making when the three-time champions were missing the services of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy.
Chopra, who played just seven games for KKR, and has now turned into an expert post retirement, took to social media to ask four questions to Rahane and the team management. “KKR, you just got out of jail. Of course, you have got at least a point. But I have four questions to ask. Try and address them,” said Chopra in a video.
“Why did you opted to bat first after winning the toss? Not having Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy, you have already lost half of your bowling. What was on your mind, to score 300 while batting first? Because, Mumbai Indians chased down 200-plus despite having your main bowlers. Punjab Kings have a very strong batting lineup,” Chopra asked.
He also reminded Rahane that the Duckworth-Lewis System (DLS) helps the chasing team rather then the team batting first. “Why did we chose to bat first when the conditions are overcast?" was Chopra's second question. "We all knew that it will rain and the DLS method always helps the team batting second,” added the former India cricketer.
Not just on Sunday, it was pouring at Ede Gardens on Saturday too along with thunderstorms, as KKR had to cancel their evening practice session and train indoors. As a result, the whole ground was under covers for almost 10 hours. In such cases, when the pitch stays covered for longer periods, the playing strip absorbs moisture, helping the seamers.
Chopra slammed Rahane for reading the pitch so wrong. “This ground was under covers for almost 10 hours. In such situations, there is always moisture on the pitch and it stays. That means, bowlers will certainly get help with the new ball and it is going to move left and right. Why did you opt to bat first in such a scenario? You read the pitch that wrong?” he asked third.
Apart from Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and Anukul Roy, KKR have roped in Hyderabad leg-spinner Daksh Kamra for ₹30 lakhs. At a time when KKR were missing both their spin mainstays, Chopra was surprised to see the franchise not picking 22-year-old.
“During the toss, you said that the pitch is dry. Why did you not play your spinners then? This was the perfect opportunity to play Daksh Kamra. You only added fast bowlers,” added Chopra.
With just a point from three games, KKR will next take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home on April 19. It will be a big game for the home side as they need to win eight of the remaining 11 games for a spot in the playoffs. It will be interesting to see how Rahane will come out on Thursday.
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