ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Past is past’, says Rohit Sharma on last WC when India lost in semifinal against New Zealand
The in-form Men in Blue have the opportunity to avenge that loss against the Kiwis, as the two teams would be squaring off again in a semifinal clash on November 15.
The focus should be on what could be done today, rather than focussing on the past, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma said on November 14, on being asked about the last World Cup, when India had lost in the semifinals against New Zealand.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message