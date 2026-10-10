What Zaheer Khan brings to CSK table for IPL 2027? 3 factors that might bring glory days back to five-time champions

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went through a major shake-up going into the 2027 season of Indian Premier League (IPL). With Stephen Fleming vacating the head coach's chair after 18 years, the likes of batting coach Michael Hussey and bowling coach Eric Simmons have also parted ways.

While former India pacer Zaheer Khan replaced Fleming, another India fast-bowler Mohit Sharma came in place of Simmons. The future of fielding coach also looks uncertain. Having served at Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants backroom staff before, Zaheer's appointment as the CSK head coach came as a surprise to many.

Also Read | CSK rope in Zaheer Khan as Stephen Fleming's replacement in IPL

One of the legends of the game, Zaheer inclusion has brought some freshness to the franchise with the youngsters to be the biggest beneficiaries. However, the task would not be as easy as it seems for Zaheer, as he would have to take some tough calls during the season.

With former India teammate MS Dhoni by his side, lets take a look at what Zaheer brings on the CSK table ahead of IPL 2027.

Improved death-overs execution One of the CSK's major problems in IPL 2026 was their expensive death-overs bowling. The five-time champions had a rough start in the death overs in the early stages of IPL 2026, conceding 111 runs in their first 40 death-over balls at an economy rate of 16.65 - worst in the tournament.

Although CSK improved their death-overs statistics as the tournament progressed, that is one of the grey areas that CSK must address in IPL 2027. With Zaheer in the house, the former India pacer brings in a lost of technical expertise in fast bowling and what should be his bowlers' tactics in the last five overs of the innings.

With Anshul Kamboj and Gurjapneet Singh in the side, Zaheer provides mentorship and guidance and field-setting strategies.

Strategic Indian core development Having served as Director of Cricket Operations at Mumbai Indians and mentor of Lucknow Super Giants, CSK will benefit by Zaheer's talent scouting at the domestic level. From the pas couple of seasons, CSK have heavily invested in young talents, nurturing them for a long run. The likes of Ayush Mhatre and Kartik Sharma are the beneficiaries.

With no Stephen Fleming and Michael Hussey, CSK have a all-Indian backroom engine comprising Zaheer, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and talismanic MS Dhoni. The five-time IPL-winning skipper Dhoni didn't play a single game in IPL 2026, and it is unsure, if he will play a ball in IPL 2027.

Even if not playing, Dhoni remains an integral part of CSK's planning and execution group. Along with Zaheer, Dhoni will directly oversee domestic player development in high-pressure environments. In fact, Zaheer shared a close bond with Dhoni, having won the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy together.

A helping hand to Ruturaj Gaikwad Zaheer's presence in the dugout will relieve a lot of pressure from captain Ruturaj. From bowler transition to mid-game adjustments, Ruturaj will benefit a lot from Zaheer at CSK.