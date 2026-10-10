What Zaheer Khan brings to CSK table for IPL 2027? 3 factors that might bring glory days back to five-time champions

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went through a major shake-up going into the 2027 season of Indian Premier League (IPL). With Stephen Fleming vacating the head coach's chair after 18 years, the likes of batting coach Michael Hussey and bowling coach Eric Simmons have also parted ways.

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While former India pacer Zaheer Khan replaced Fleming, another India fast-bowler Mohit Sharma came in place of Simmons. The future of fielding coach also looks uncertain. Having served at Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants backroom staff before, Zaheer's appointment as the CSK head coach came as a surprise to many.

Also Read | CSK rope in Zaheer Khan as Stephen Fleming's replacement in IPL

One of the legends of the game, Zaheer inclusion has brought some freshness to the franchise with the youngsters to be the biggest beneficiaries. However, the task would not be as easy as it seems for Zaheer, as he would have to take some tough calls during the season.

With former India teammate MS Dhoni by his side, lets take a look at what Zaheer brings on the CSK table ahead of IPL 2027.

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Improved death-overs execution One of the CSK's major problems in IPL 2026 was their expensive death-overs bowling. The five-time champions had a rough start in the death overs in the early stages of IPL 2026, conceding 111 runs in their first 40 death-over balls at an economy rate of 16.65 - worst in the tournament.

Although CSK improved their death-overs statistics as the tournament progressed, that is one of the grey areas that CSK must address in IPL 2027. With Zaheer in the house, the former India pacer brings in a lost of technical expertise in fast bowling and what should be his bowlers' tactics in the last five overs of the innings.

With Anshul Kamboj and Gurjapneet Singh in the side, Zaheer provides mentorship and guidance and field-setting strategies.

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Strategic Indian core development Having served as Director of Cricket Operations at Mumbai Indians and mentor of Lucknow Super Giants, CSK will benefit by Zaheer's talent scouting at the domestic level. From the pas couple of seasons, CSK have heavily invested in young talents, nurturing them for a long run. The likes of Ayush Mhatre and Kartik Sharma are the beneficiaries.

With no Stephen Fleming and Michael Hussey, CSK have a all-Indian backroom engine comprising Zaheer, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and talismanic MS Dhoni. The five-time IPL-winning skipper Dhoni didn't play a single game in IPL 2026, and it is unsure, if he will play a ball in IPL 2027.

Even if not playing, Dhoni remains an integral part of CSK's planning and execution group. Along with Zaheer, Dhoni will directly oversee domestic player development in high-pressure environments. In fact, Zaheer shared a close bond with Dhoni, having won the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy together.

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A helping hand to Ruturaj Gaikwad Zaheer's presence in the dugout will relieve a lot of pressure from captain Ruturaj. From bowler transition to mid-game adjustments, Ruturaj will benefit a lot from Zaheer at CSK.

After winning their fifth IPL title in 2023, CSK have endured two of their worst seasons, finishing 10th in 2025 and 8th in 2026. Zaheer's major task will be to pick up the pieces and put together. But before that he has to set his house right, by picking his rest of he backroom staff.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in