What's inside an IPL trophy? Virat Kohli's playful act goes viral after RCB lift maiden title in 18 years - Watch

What's inside an Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy? For a Virat Kohli, who lifted the trophy for the first time in 18 years, such curiosity is justified. Having been in three finals before, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became fourth time lucky when they defeated Punjab Kings by six runs to lift their maiden IPL trophy on Tuesday.

In a video that went viral on social media, Kohli along with Phil Salt and another RCB teammate were holding the trophy after the presentation ceremony. While the trio celebrated, Kohli suddenly opened the lid of the trophy to actually peek what's inside the cup.

RCB's victory parade - All you need to know Meanwhile, Kohli, along with the entire RCB contingent has left Ahmedabad on their way to Bengaluru. RCB will land at the HAL Airport in Bengaluru on Wednesday at 1:30 PM IST before visiting Chief Minister of Karnataka at Vidhana Soudha between 4-5 PM.

Post CM visit, the entire RCB contingent will be taken to the M Chinnaswamy stadium from Vidhana Soudha via open-top bus in a public parade post 5 PM. The celebration event at M Chinnaswamy stadium starts at 6 PM onwards.

IPL 2025 prize money - Who got how much Newly-crowned IPL champions RCB have received ₹20 crore for winning the 18th edition of the league while runners-up Punjab Kings got richer by ₹12.5 crore. Third-Place finishers Mumbai Indians earned ₹7 crore for reaching Qualifier 2, while the fourth-placed Gujarat Titans were given ₹6.5 crore for playing in the Eliminator.