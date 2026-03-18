What is Mumbai Indians’ ‘elephant in the room’? Jayawardene on biggest concern before IPL 2026

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 victory celebration is barely over, but the IPL is already calling. The new season begins on 28 March at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match.

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Ahead of this 19th season, Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene has pinpointed a major hurdle for the five-time champions: their opening-day "jinx."

One of the most successful franchises in IPL history, the Mumbai Indians have struggled to get over the line in their opening game of the season. Ahead of IPL 2026, Jayawardene acknowledged the issue, saying the team’s focus is on starting well this time.

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“The elephant in the room is the first game for us, right?” Jayawardene, a former Sri Lankan captain and ex-Mumbai Indians player, said at a franchise event on Wednesday. “So my focus is that first match, how do we get over the line?”

In the past 18 seasons, the Mumbai Indians have won their opening match only four times (2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012). In fact, they have not won a season opener since 2013. They did, however, go on to win the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

“I’ve been part of this for many years now. I really want us to focus on that first game, get through it, and have a good start to the season rather than playing catch-up. We’re good at that, but I’d prefer we do it differently this time, so we have the flexibility to try different combinations as well,” he added.

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Mumbai Indians start preparation for IPL 2026 Mumbai Indians began their pre-season preparations on March 16, marking their first training session of the campaign. Jayawardene led the session, alongside bowling coaches Paras Mhambrey and Lasith Malinga, fielding coach Carl Hopkinson, and the strength and conditioning (S&C) and physiotherapy teams.

Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Naman Dhir, Raja Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar and Ashwani Kumar were among those who joined the camp on day one. Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya — all part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad — are yet to join, along with Rohit Sharma.

The session began with a structured fitness block, with players put through movement drills, agility work and fitness assessments.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 squad Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in