What’s next for Ravichandran Ashwin? 5 promising career options he could look at after retirement

Arguably one of the most successful Indian off-spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement from international cricket has certainly sent shockwaves among the fans and experts. With 537 wickets in the longest format in 106 matches, Ashwin bows out as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket after Anil Kumble (619).

Ashwin's retirement came on December 18, 2024, shortly after India's draw against Australia in the Brisbane Test, midway into the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). While the time of Ashwin's retirement could be a matter of debate, considering there are a couple of Tests matches to go in the BGT, the ace-spinner wanted to go out in his own terms and called it a “sense of relief and satisfaction.”

Already 38, Ashwin has already aspired to play as long as he can, discussions have already started on how Ashwin's life after international retirement would look like.

5 possible career options for R Ashwin after retirement? YouTube: Like former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, Ravichandran Ashwin has a great YouTube fanbase. His YouTube channel Ashwin has 1.62M subscribers, having started in 2020. Recently, off-spinner launched another YouTube channel in hindi named as Ash ki Baat. Notably, in his main YouTube channel, Ashwin speaks in his native Tamil language.

Cricket analyst: The off-spinner could also don the hat of a cricket analyst, as has been seen in his YouTube videos. Ashwin is very meticulous about his study of the game, match planning and attention to detail.

Acting: Ravichandran Ashwin was recently seen in a television advert for Britannia Milk Bikis in Tamil, which also features his wife Prithi Narayanan.

Coaching/Mentoring: Ravichandran Ashwin has already opened the Gen-Next Cricket Institute in Chennai with an aim to nurture budding cricketers. The institute already has five centers in Chennai, located at Loyola College, Pon Vidyashram, KRM Public School, APL Global School, and Sishya.