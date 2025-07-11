What's ‘Red’ day at Lord's? Why everyone are wearing red during England vs India third Test today?

In its seventh year, the annual #RedForRuth day has become a significant tradition in English summer calendar where players, broadcasters, staff and spectators don red in support of Ruth Strauss Foundation.

Koushik Paul
Updated11 Jul 2025, 04:58 PM IST
India captain Shubman Gill (in front) and Ravindra Jadeja with England's Joe Root (L) arrive on the field wearing red caps in support of Ruth Strauss foundation at the Lord's Cricket Ground.
India captain Shubman Gill (in front) and Ravindra Jadeja with England's Joe Root (L) arrive on the field wearing red caps in support of Ruth Strauss foundation at the Lord's Cricket Ground.(PTI)

The entire Lord's on Friday turned red during the ongoing third Test between India and England for a special cause in an heartfelt tribute to the Ruth Strauss Foundation. In its seventh year, the annual #RedForRuth day has become a significant tradition in English summer calendar where players, broadcasters, staff and spectators don red in the memory of former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss' late wife Ruth.

The initiative aims at supporting families who are grappling with terminal illness of a parent and transforming grief into a powerful community support. A special ceremony was also held just before the start of the first ball on the day. The players wore red caps and also had the letters in their jerseys in red colour.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant injury: BCCI shares massive update on Indian wicketkeeper - Details

In fact, volunteers at the ground were also seen selling #RedForRuth bucket hats and handed out Ruth Roses in exchange for donations. With the countinuous support for seven years, the Ruth Strauss Foundation has been able to aim to over 3,500 family members and trained more than 1,000 cancer care professionals.

Joe Root goes past Rahul Dravid, Steve Smith

Meanwhile, starting the day on 99, Joe Root reached his 37th Test hundred on the very first ball of the day and went past former India captain Rahul Dravid and Australia Steve Smith, both having 36 Test tons. However Bumrah had last laugh getting the former England skipper bowled for 104 off 199 balls with 10 boundaries to his credit.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant finger injury: How bad is India vice-captain's condition?

Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar leads the list of century makers in traditional format with 51 hundreds, followed by Jacques Kallis (45), Ricky Ponting (41) and Kumar Sangakkara (38).

Root also joined Australian batter Smith as the batter with most hundreds against India in Test cricket — 11 tons apiece. West Indian legends Sir Gary Sobers, Viv Richards and former Australian captain Ponting trail duo with eight hundreds against their name.

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWhat's ‘Red’ day at Lord's? Why everyone are wearing red during England vs India third Test today?
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.