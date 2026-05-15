What's the meaning of Akash Singh's head-pointing celebration during LSG vs CSK in IPL 2026? Explained

Akash Singh made an immediate impact for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on his first match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Stadium on Friday. Playing just his fourth game for LSG in two years, the left-hander pacer from Rajasthan grabbed the attention with the wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Urvil Patel - the top three of the famed CSK lineup.

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But more than his wickets, Akash's celebrations had everyone talking about. Playing his first IPL match after more than 350 days, Akash started with a tidy first over before getting better of Gaikwad on is second. The 24-year-old celebrated the dismissal with a hand-written note from his pocket that said, “Akki on fire — Akash knows how to take wickets in T20 game.”

The note came out on two more occasions - after dismissals of Samson and Patel but along with a his index finger pointing towards his head, a similar to that of what England international footballer and former Manchester United star Marcus Rashford does after scoring a goal.

What is the meaning of Akash's head-pointing celebration? The celebration, where both Akash and Rashford points their index fingers to their heads, symbolises improved mental strength, well-being and most important focus. It also reflects the positive headspace and a renewed motivation for the athlete.

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Akash's struggles might refer to the lack of opportunities at the world's richest franchise league. Having made his IPL debut in 2021 with Rajasthan Royals, the left-arm pacer played just 11 games in the last six seasons. Sitting on the bench for any player is not easy and it requires tremendous amount of mental strength to get going with the same motivation every single day.

LSG's social media team also put out a collage of Akash and Rashford doing the same celebration with the caption reading, “Yeh celebration toh kidhar dekhela hai (Have seen this celebration somewhere).” he finished with figures of 3/26 in his four overs as CSK put up 187/5 in 20 overs.

Akash

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in