What's the meaning of Akash Singh's head-pointing celebration during LSG vs CSK in IPL 2026? Explained

Akash Singh made an immediate impact for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on his first match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Stadium on Friday. Playing just his fourth game for LSG in two years, the left-hander pacer from Rajasthan grabbed the attention with the wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Urvil Patel - the top three of the famed CSK lineup.
But more than his wickets, Akash's celebrations had everyone talking about. Playing his first IPL match after more than 350 days, Akash started with a tidy first over before getting better of Gaikwad on is second. The 24-year-old celebrated the dismissal with a hand-written note from his pocket that said, “Akki on fire — Akash knows how to take wickets in T20 game.”
The note came out on two more occasions - after dismissals of Samson and Patel but along with a his index finger pointing towards his head, a similar to that of what England international footballer and former Manchester United star Marcus Rashford does after scoring a goal.
The celebration, where both Akash and Rashford points their index fingers to their heads, symbolises improved mental strength, well-being and most important focus. It also reflects the positive headspace and a renewed motivation for the athlete.
Akash's struggles might refer to the lack of opportunities at the world's richest franchise league. Having made his IPL debut in 2021 with Rajasthan Royals, the left-arm pacer played just 11 games in the last six seasons. Sitting on the bench for any player is not easy and it requires tremendous amount of mental strength to get going with the same motivation every single day.
LSG's social media team also put out a collage of Akash and Rashford doing the same celebration with the caption reading, “Yeh celebration toh kidhar dekhela hai (Have seen this celebration somewhere).” he finished with figures of 3/26 in his four overs as CSK put up 187/5 in 20 overs.
Akash